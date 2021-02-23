 Skip to main content
'Strong unusual odor' reported at Racine County Jail, but no threat to inmates or staff was found
Two Racine Fire Department firetrucks are shown parked on Wisconsin Avenue in front of the Racine County Jail Tuesday evening following a report of an "unusual odor" in one of the jail's wings. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, there was "no threat" to inmates or staff.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — A report of "a strong unusual odor" led to concerns of a possible gas leak at the Racine County Jail Tuesday evening, but no such threat was detected.

"Tonight a strong unusual odor was detected in a wing of the Racine county jail. In an abundance of caution, Racine Fire and Racine County Buildings and Facilities were called to investigate," Lt. James Evans, public information officer of the Racine County Sheriff's Office, said in a text. "It was determined this was not a natural gas or CO2 issue and there was no threat to the staff or inmates of the jail. Racine County Buildings and Facilities will be monitoring and staff will be making additional checks of the area tonight."

The report came at around 7:30 p.m. Half an hour later, the scene was calm.

Two Racine Fire Department vehicles were seen parked along Wisconsin Avenue, but the building was not in lockdown as two people were seen casually walking out of the public entrance at the time. Deputies were seen chatting with firefighters on the sidewalk next to the firetrucks.

