String of Caledonia A&W customers 'pay it forward' for 30 minutes

CALEDONIA — A&W customers were in the giving spirit Thursday evening, when for 30 minutes straight each person in the drive-thru footed the bill for the vehicle behind them.

Dana Bauer, manager of the A&W at 13520 Northwestern Ave., said it all started at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

“One gentleman offered to pay for the car behind him, and wished them a Merry Christmas,” Bauer said.

The next vehicle did the same.

“It was a domino effect after that,” she said.

John Matuszek, who was working the drive-thru window at the time, said the man who started the train had a $7 order and paid for the $20 order of the vehicle behind him. Matuszek has worked at the fast food chain for four years and had never seen anything like it.

Bauer said that, once in a while, a person in the drive-thru will pay for the car behind them, but Bauer has never seen it go beyond two vehicles. By the time the third car in line continued paying it forward on Thursday, the employees at A&W were thrilled.

“I was super excited about it,” Matuszek said. “It was the coolest thing ever.”