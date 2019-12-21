String of Caledonia A&W customers 'pay it forward' for 30 minutes

CALEDONIA — A&W customers were in the giving spirit Thursday evening, when for 30 minutes straight each person in the drive-thru footed the bill for the vehicle behind them.
Dana Bauer, manager of the A&W at 13520 Northwestern Ave., said it all started at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
“One gentleman offered to pay for the car behind him, and wished them a Merry Christmas,” Bauer said.
The next vehicle did the same.
“It was a domino effect after that,” she said.
John Matuszek, who was working the drive-thru window at the time, said the man who started the train had a $7 order and paid for the $20 order of the vehicle behind him. Matuszek has worked at the fast food chain for four years and had never seen anything like it.
You have free articles remaining.
Bauer said that, once in a while, a person in the drive-thru will pay for the car behind them, but Bauer has never seen it go beyond two vehicles. By the time the third car in line continued paying it forward on Thursday, the employees at A&W were thrilled.
“I was super excited about it,” Matuszek said. “It was the coolest thing ever.”
Matuszek was pleased to be the one to tell customers that their orders were taken care of.
“It made me smile,” Matuszek said. “It was fun to see how happy it made them.”
Bauer said she was not sure how many customers paid it forward, but estimated it was about 50.
A&W took to Facebook on Thursday to tell its followers the good news, posting: “Tonight for 30 straight minutes, every car that came in our drive-thru paid for the person behind them and wished them a Merry Christmas! Christmas truly is ‘the most wonderful time of the year!’ ”
As of Saturday afternoon, the post had received more than 400 reactions and almost 300 shares.