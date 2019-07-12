Asked Friday at Reefpoint Pier on Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Pat McManaway: McManaway, a retired Racine resident, said he has been fishing in Salmon-A-Rama for 20 years. His favorite spot is right off the Reefpoint Pier using “shiners.” The biggest fish McManaway caught for Salmon-A-Rama weighed 37.5 pounds. He has placed multiple times in the competition, including ninth place in 2018.
Tom Mocry: Mocry, of Eagle River, has been fishing at the Reefpoint Pier since 1972. He prefers to use shads and to cast his line right off the pier. The biggest fish Mocry said he caught during Salmon-A-Rama weighed 32 pounds, which he caught on the north end of the pier. He drives to Racine every year for the event.
Dave Thoyre: Thoyre, a truck driver from Parksville, Tenn., said he has made his way to Racine for Salmon-A-Rama for the past eight years. He favors fishing right off the Reefpoint Pier and has been coming to this spot every year. Thoyre’s biggest catch during the competition was an 11-pound brown trout. He said he camps on the Reefpoint Pier for the entirety of the event.
Dale Johnson: Johnson, a Racine resident who is retired, prefers to fish with spoons and flies by boat on Lake Michigan. He has been fishing at Salmon-A-Rama since the 1970s. “The water temperature determines how much fish you catch,” said Johnson. The biggest fish he caught, off Manitowoc, weighed 28 pounds.
Angelo Trentadue: Another retired Racine resident, Trentadue said he has been fishing at Salmon-A-Rama for 40 years. His favorite way to fish is by boat. Trentadue will fish for about five hours, sometimes twice a day. This biggest fish he caught at Salmon-A-Rama weighed 28 pounds.
