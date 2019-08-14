RACINE — A fire that started on a stove top ended up causing an estimated $13,500 of damage and displaced a couple living in a three-family complex on the city’s far north side.
Fire crews were dispatched at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to the call in the 3900 block of North Bay Drive.
When Racine firefighters arrived on scene, they reported seeing smoke exiting the eaves of the building. Racine Fire Lt. Bruce Johnson reported that inside smoke had “already banked down to the floor in all three units.”
According to a news release, “quick action by the crew of Quint 3 stopped this fire from involving all three apartments” as firefighters removed the ceiling to expose the fire and extinguish it.
The fire burned a hole through the ceiling of the structure and spread through the attic before it was extinguished, according to the Fire Department.
An estimated $10,000 of damage was reported to the structure, with another $3,500 in damage reportedly being done to the contents of the home. The tenants of the home’s other two units were able to remain in their units Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported.
We Energies and the Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.
