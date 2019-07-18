RACINE — After storms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Thursday morning nearly 900 Racine County customers were left without power.
According to WE Energies there were several reports of strong winds and lightning striking tree branches causing power outages mostly in the City of Racine.
With the high temperatures preparing to hit the area, WE Energies officials said they understood the urgency of the situation and worked to restore power so customers could turn their fans and air conditioners back on.
As of 12:50 p.m. the number of Racine County customers without power was 147, with most of them in the City of Racine.
