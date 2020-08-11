STORM UPDATES: Cleanup expected to take days across Racine County

“It was pretty significant rainfall for a short duration,” Griffiths said.

Lake Meadow Drive is under construction, so areas where there is only gravel flooded. Griffiths also said he expected some home owners to have issues with their sump pumps and may have experienced flooding.

“We’re probably luckier than some other communities,” Griffiths said. “We were also very, very fortunate to have a quick cleanup.”

In Elmwood Park, a large tree branch that fell on the village's Beebe School property at Taylor and Lathrop avenues, said Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins, but caused no damage to the school building that once served as the Village Hall and is now used by EverGreen Academy.

West end flooding

The Towns of Waterford, Burlington, and Dover, the Village of Raymond and the City of Burlington on the West end of the county had very little to report, other than some high water and a few downed trees, though nothing major.

"We had a little bit of flooding in some trouble spots that we are aware off and some high water, but it has already receded this morning," Town of Burlington Administrator Brian Graziano said.