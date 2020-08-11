STORM UPDATES: An EF-0 tornado touched down in Lake Geneva; National Weather Service investigating possible twisters in Kenosha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — At least one tornado, a minimal EF-0, touched down in southeastern Wisconsin Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. With winds up to 80 mph, the tornado caused some damage in Lake Geneva.

Crews from the National Weather Service have also been dispatched to the Union Grove area of Racine County and the Camp Lake area in Kenosha County to survey damage.

Monday's storm, which had winds recorded above 100 mph in some places, caused multiple sinkholes in Racine County, damaging roads and forcing Quarry Lake Park to be "closed until further notice" due to "severe damage."

Sinkholes at Quarry Lake Park damaged a stone marker at the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park, the dog park named after a late County Board supervisor who died in 2010. Other sinkholes caved in grass and damaged a parking lot at the park.

As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, county staff was still assessing damage "at dams, culverts, parks and other county facilities" but the worst damage known was at Quarry Lake Park, according to County Communications Director Mark Schaaf. At that time, Schaaf said he was unaware of any injuries.