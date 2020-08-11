You are the owner of this article.
STORM UPDATES: An EF-0 tornado touched down in Lake Geneva; National Weather Service investigating possible twisters in Kenosha
alert featured

Quarry Lake Park sinkhole

A large sinkhole, about six feet deep, opened up near the entrance to Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant after Monday's derecho. The roadway was severely damaged and a stone entrance marker to the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park was dislodged.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE COUNTY — At least one tornado, a minimal EF-0, touched down in southeastern Wisconsin Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. With winds up to 80 mph, the tornado caused some damage in Lake Geneva.

Crews from the National Weather Service have also been dispatched to the Union Grove area of Racine County and the Camp Lake area in Kenosha County to survey damage.

Monday's storm, which had winds recorded above 100 mph in some places, caused multiple sinkholes in Racine County, damaging roads and forcing Quarry Lake Park to be "closed until further notice" due to "severe damage."

Quarry Lake Park sinkhole

Sinkholes at Quarry Lake Park damaged a stone marker at the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park, the dog park named after a late County Board supervisor who died in 2010. Other sinkholes caved in grass and damaged a parking lot at the park.

As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, county staff was still assessing damage "at dams, culverts, parks and other county facilities" but the worst damage known was at Quarry Lake Park, according to County Communications Director Mark Schaaf. At that time, Schaaf said he was unaware of any injuries.

Erie Street damaged

A Facebook post from the Caledonia Police Department, posted Tuesday morning, reads: "Due to a wash out from yesterday's storm, Erie Street north of 4½ Mile Road is one lane while the Caledonia Highway Department makes repairs."

Erie Street north of 4½ Mile Road was closed Monday morning after it too was damaged in the storm. As of 9:30 a.m., the Caledonia Highway Department was working to repair it.

Cynthia Lane in Mount Pleasant

Ditches along Cynthia Lane in Mount Pleasant collapsed, causing driveway damage and leading to temporary flooding following Monday afternooon's storm.

Ditches along Cynthia Lane in Mount Pleasant collapsed, causing driveway damage and leading to temporary flooding.

081120-NWS-STORM-PHOTO

A young man leans out the window of his car, trapped along South Marquette Street in Racine, as rain continued to fall late Monday afternoon. Reports of vehicles trapped in standing water at low points in roads came from throughout Racine County as a fast-moving storm, which included a tornado warning, hit southeastern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

Throughout the county Monday, there were numerous reports of people who tried to drive their vehicles through water-covered roadways but got stuck, including on Seven Mile Road and Highway 32 in Caledonia, and on South Marquette Street in Racine.

"Turn around, don't drown," Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner said on the Police Department's Facebook page warning people to avoid water-covered streets.

The number of power outages Monday surpassed 29,000 statewide and 22,000 in Wisconsin's "southern region," according to We Energies, with more than 13,000 of them coming in Racine County. More than half of the remaining outages in Wisconsin by 9:45 a.m. Tuesday were in Racine County, with more than 2,200 outages still remaining.

"Our crews have been working nonstop to quickly and safely restore power to all customers," Allison Trouy of We Energies said in an email Tuesday morning.

Damage, deaths across the Midwest

Two deaths have been attributed to the storm so far: one of a woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home in Iowa, the Associated Press reported; and a 51-year-old woman in Pevely, Missouri who died when a tree branch fell on her before 6 p.m. Monday.

In Iowa, where the storm did the most damage, 150,000 people lost power at some point.

At least one tornado was confirmed to have touched down, on the north side of Chicago.

The Associated Press and Lee Newspapers contributed reporting to this story.

