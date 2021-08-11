Storm damage: 'A multiday event' is likely | 1,865 without power in Racine County

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, more than 107,000 We Energies customers across Wisconsin were without power after a powerful storm swept across the state Tuesday night. Of those 107,000, 1,865 in Racine County were still without power.
The vast majority of the 107,000 without power in the state — 82,065 — were in southeastern Wisconsin. About 4,000 in Kenosha County remained without power as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the majority of them being in the City of Kenosha.
Due to the wide range of power outages and another storm bearing down on the state Wednesday, it remained unclear when all power will be restored, a We Energies spokesperson said.
Alison Trouy, the spokesperson, said that We Energies was “still assessing the damage” as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“At this point we still have just over 100,000 customers without power, but we’ve restored power to 100,000 customers already,” she said.
Emergency services stretched
Christopher Hannes, deputy chief of the Kenosha Fire Department, said firefighters in the region were responding to so many calls for downed power lines that neighboring departments could not respond to calls for mutual aid.
“At one time we had 36 calls waiting, we ran out of apparatus fairly quickly,” Hannes said.
He said there were no reports of injuries from storm damage, but said one duplex was so badly damaged by a falling tree that the building was left uninhabitable, with the department calling the Red Cross to provide housing for the residents.
Upcoming
Trouy estimated that half of the 100,000 still without power early Wednesday afternoon would have it restored by midnight. However, that estimate “is really dependent on the next weather system,” she said.
The National Weather Service put more than half of Wisconsin (mostly central Wisconsin, not including Racine County) under a tornado watch Wednesday afternoon, with the tornado watch set to expire at 8 p.m.
“If we do get hit again, then it could be a multiday event,” Trouy said.
Brendan Conway of We Energies added: “We’re encouraging anyone who has power out who hasn’t reported it yet to let us know. We understand that people without power are frustrated.”
The lasting outages come as temperatures in the region are expected to be in the 90s Thursday, when many will want to have air conditioners and fans running.
Metra passengers stuck for hours
Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for 6 hours due to a series of storm-related delays.
Nolan Ryan, a Kenosha resident who was on the train, said passengers felt like hostages.
“They provided no food, drink or updates,” Ryan said in an email. “We felt absolutely deserted.”
A representative for Metra said the Kenosha-bound train left the Chicago station at 6 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Kenosha at about 7:30 p.m.
Meg Reile, Metra spokeswoman, said the train first came to a stop shortly after leaving Chicago because of high winds. After that first stop, Reile said, the train was delayed again when a coal train near Lake Bluff stopped on the tracks because of a downed tree, blocking the commuter train’s path.
“They got going again and literally less than two miles from (Kenosha) station there was another tree on the tracks,” Reile said.
Ryan said the delay near the Kenosha station stretched on for five hours. He said Metra employees on the train refused to go back to the Winthrop Harbor station where passengers could be picked up, or to let passengers off who had arranged rides to pick them up close to where the train was stalled.
He said the train was stopped near 77th Court in Kenosha. “If we opened the door we could have walked 10 feet to the dead end there,” he said.
“We were about to mutiny and just exit (by) pulling the emergency door release but finally a conductor told us they cleared the tree and a federal work hour restriction was being waived,” Ryan said.
Reile said Metra policy requires that passengers be kept onboard. “It’s not safe. You just don’t put people down on the tracks,” she said. “Even though it’s a major inconvenience, they are safer on the train with air conditioning and a bathroom than putting them off.”
The train finally pulled into the Kenosha station at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We agree that it was an excessively long time,” Reile said, noting that this incident was the longest delay for any of the 14 Metra trains delayed Tuesday. “Unfortunately when you have extreme whether like this it can happen.”
Despite the terrible experience, Ryan said in his email that he was back on the train to return to work early Wednesday.
“I asked the conductor ... if he was going to make me buy a ticket because I just got off this train four-and-a-half hours ago,” he quipped.
Ironically, Ryan was just in his second day of a new commute to Chicago on Tuesday. He started medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Monday.
“I missed the 5 p.m. train (on Tuesday) by less than a minute. I saw it leave the station. So I really had a bad day,” he said.