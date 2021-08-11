Storm damage: 'A multiday event' is likely | 1,865 without power in Racine County

The lasting outages come as temperatures in the region are expected to be in the 90s Thursday, when many will want to have air conditioners and fans running.

Metra passengers stuck for hours

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Passengers on a Metra train headed for the Kenosha station Tuesday were stuck on the train for 6 hours due to a series of storm-related delays.

Nolan Ryan, a Kenosha resident who was on the train, said passengers felt like hostages.

“They provided no food, drink or updates,” Ryan said in an email. “We felt absolutely deserted.”

A representative for Metra said the Kenosha-bound train left the Chicago station at 6 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Kenosha at about 7:30 p.m.

Meg Reile, Metra spokeswoman, said the train first came to a stop shortly after leaving Chicago because of high winds. After that first stop, Reile said, the train was delayed again when a coal train near Lake Bluff stopped on the tracks because of a downed tree, blocking the commuter train’s path.

“They got going again and literally less than two miles from (Kenosha) station there was another tree on the tracks,” Reile said.