RACINE COUNTY — The scent of maple was strong Friday afternoon on North Main Street.
The smell was coming from dozens of fallen tree being cut down, chopped up and/or fed into wood chippers by homeowners and lawn service professionals, who were entering day four of cleanup since a “microburst” thunderstorm whipped through parts of the county Tuesday evening, downing trees and branches, as well as utility poles and wires.
“Basically, the phones haven’t stopped ringing since the storm hit,” said Deb Lein, a vice president at Sturtevant-based Affordable Tree Care.
After the storm passed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lein said that Affordable Tree Care employees were already back to work, in one instance removing a tree from a roof that had created “a hole about the size of a car.”
Normal work has been put on hold, according to Lein, which has allowed crews to prioritize clients who need the most help, particularly those where homes and vehicles were damaged.
Affordable Tree Care employees worked until dark on Tuesday night and all day Wednesday, before taking the Fourth of July off and getting back to work Friday. Lein said that Affordable Tree Care even got calls from other tree service companies that couldn’t handle the floods of calls that were coming in.
Under his own power
Mark Blauert had been on vacation Tuesday, but returned to his North Main Street home Wednesday morning to find his front yard littered with tree branches. There wasn’t any damage to his home, which was good for Blauert at first, but it also meant his insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of cleanup.
He got a quote from one tree service company, which said cleanup would cost about $3,000.
So, Blauert saved his money and called a few friends. They set about Friday to cutting up and bundling the branches.
Slightly farther north, a crane had to be used by an Affordable Tree Care crew where the weight of a downed tree was too much for workers or small machinery. The tree had to be chopped up into smaller pieces before being fed into a roadside road chipper.
Despite having to endure the humid conditions and the brambly mess in his front yard, Blauert still said he felt relieved. Across the street, one neighbor’s car had been smashed and their front lawn seemingly destroyed after trees were ripped up by their roots.
“We were very fortunate,” Blauert said. “God is good.”
Healing headstones
Although much of the damage from Tuesday’s storm was concentrated on the city’s north side, the west side of the county took some hits as well.
Trees throughout the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery, 5115 S. Colony Ave. (Highway 45), were downed or had branches ripped off that had fallen over headstones and onto footpaths.
Lifelong Union Grove resident Marge Martin said that she and other community members, old and young, have been at the cemetery each of the past three days — including Independence Day — cleaning up with the help of chainsaws and other heavy-duty tools, restoring the graveyard to its prior state.
“There was a lot of damage to that little cemetery,” Martin said Friday.
