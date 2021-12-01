Stop playing politics with COVID-19, says Burlington wife after her husband dies from virus

BURLINGTON — Gary Ketterhagen never met a tool he did not like or that he could not figure out how to use in building or repairing something.

The lifelong handyman created a successful company with Ketter’s Flooring in Burlington, and he became a popular figure in the community through business, church and friendships.

A devoted father, he also beat cancer and lived to become a grandfather five times.

But he contracted the COVID-19 virus this fall — despite being vaccinated and taking other precautions. He died Nov. 20 after a valiant fight with the upper respiratory infection.

He was 66 years old.

His wife, Theresa Ketterhagen, said she wishes that her husband’s death would persuade people to stop being political about COVID-19 and to take the pandemic seriously as a public health threat.

“People shouldn’t fight each other,” said Theresa, a nurse practitioner. “The disease is the problem.”

Vaccinated people still appear to be at least 15 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are not vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, among every 100,000 fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin in October, there were 1.8 deaths and 12.2 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, compared to 27.3 deaths and 132 hospitalizations due to COVID among every 100,000 unvaccinated Wisconsinites. Positive COVID-19 tests were also nearly five times more likely for the unvaccinated.

Vaccinated more likely to live, less likely to spread virus Vaccinated people still appear to be one-fifteenth as likely than those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to die from the novel coronavirus:. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in Wisconsin in October, among every 100,000 fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin, there were: 1.8 coronavirus-related deaths

12.2 hospitalizations

456.4 cases Among every 100,000 unvaccinated Wisconsinites: 27.3 coronavirus-related deaths

132 hospitalizations

2255.1 cases Medical experts say that although people who are vaccinated can still spread COVID-19, they are less likely to spread it than unvaccinated people. In an article published last month, two doctors from Victoria University (Australia) wrote: "Vaccinated people clear the virus faster, with lower levels of virus overall, and have less time with very high levels of virus present. Therefore, vaccinated people are, on average, likely to be less contagious."

A life lived

Quote "People shouldn't fight each other. The disease is the problem." Theresa Ketterhagen

Born in Burlington in 1955, Gary Ketterhagen attended Catholic school and graduated in the Class of 1973 at St. Mary’s High School, now known as Catholic Central High School.

He started work during high school at Roesing Furniture Gallery in Waterford. After other jobs in construction and maintenance, he took over his father’s business installing and repairing gutters on people’s homes.

In 1999, he acquired the Schlitz Flooring Store and renamed it Ketter’s Flooring. Now located at 257 Milwaukee Ave., the business grew and Ketterhagen became known for installing carpeting, hardwood and tile floors in homes and businesses.

Chris Miller, owner of Miller Motor Sales, hired Ketterhagen for several flooring jobs. The two men soon became friends. Miller discovered that Ketterhagen was intelligent and could talk business, but he also was a lot of fun.

“He was easy to get along with,” Miller said. “Whatever he was involved in, people just enjoyed his company.”

Jenny Ketterhagen, a cousin who became business manager at Ketter’s Flooring, said Ketterhagen treated customers fairly and worked hard to make sure they were satisfied. Even after years had passed, he would return to a job site and attend to any new issues a customer was having.

“He was generous with his time and talents, and incredibly loyal to the Burlington community,” she said.

Ketterhagen was active at both St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Charles Catholic Church, and enjoyed singing in church choirs. He also played golf, bowling and cards. He and a group of friends from high school kept a weekly card game going for nearly 50 years.

In 2004, Ketterhagen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a type of cancer. But his treatment was successful, and the cancer went into remission.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local…

Three years later, he and Theresa began dating. When they married in 2018, it was the second marriage for both of them. Their blended family included four children and five grandchildren.

Ketterhagen enjoyed spending time with friends and enjoyed working on any fix-it or build-it project that came his way, whether at home or helping someone else.

“He had all kinds of tools,” his wife said. “He was kind of a jack-of-all-trades.”

His cancer returned in 2018, but treatment again seemed to be successful.

Scott Gunderson, a bowling companion for many years, said they both were part of a team — sponsored by Ketter’s Flooring — that spent Wednesday nights at River City Lanes in Waterford.

“Gary is just one of those guys you can’t help but like,” Gunderson said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S. in early 2020, Ketterhagen knew his cancer history put him at increased risk. He wore a mask, curtailed his outside activities — even missing a few nights at the bowling alley —and got vaccinated once he was able to.

“He was trying to be so darn careful,” Gunderson said.

But the highly contagious virus caught up with Ketterhagen in late September. He tested positive on Oct. 1. Soon, his fatigue was accompanied by fever and breathing difficulty.

After five days in the hospital with pneumonia, he was feeling better and went home. But his condition deteriorated again, and he ended up back in the hospital in November, this time with internal bleeding.

His wife, a nurse practitioner, said Ketterhagen’s cancer history made it difficult for his body to fight off the effects of the virus.

“The virus got in there, and it just continued to grow and grow,” she said. “And it did worse things to his body.”

Medical experts say that although people who are vaccinated can still spread COVID-19, they are less likely to spread it than unvaccinated people. “Vaccinated people clear the virus faster, with lower levels of virus overall, and have less time with very high levels of virus present. Therefore, vaccinated people are, on average, likely to be less contagious,” two doctors from Victoria University (Australia) wrote in an article published on TheConversation.com last month.

Theresa said she has treated many people for COVID-19, a couple of whom have ended up in the hospital. But seeing her husband succumb to the disease after twice beating cancer, she said, showed her how awful the respiratory infection is.

“I’ve never seen it just never leave a body,” she said. “This is a wicked, wicked disease.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.