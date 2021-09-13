Stop letting your kids use racial slurs, Burlington district urges after alleged football game incident

“After speaking with Burlington officials,” he wrote, “we are confident that they will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the matter.”

Burlington district officials said they were working with Westosha in an investigation that they said began when allegations of “unacceptable language and racist comments” surfaced almost immediately after Friday’s football game.

According to the district’s statement, administrative and athletic staff stayed at the school late Friday night and all day Saturday trying to interview students, coaches, referees and others who might have witnessed what happened.

“The Burlington Area School District does not tolerate racist behavior,” officials said. “We take all allegations seriously and complete thorough investigations.”

The incident occurred on a night when football fans at the game marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

“The focus of Friday night’s game should have been an opportunity to come together as a community to remember the events of 9/11 and honor local first responders,” the district said. “We commemorated a time when the United States came together — no matter the ethnic, political or social backgrounds — to heal as a nation.”

