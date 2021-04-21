 Skip to main content
Stop in for 'Coffee with the County' April 24
RACINE — Racine County will host “Coffee with the County,” a community resource fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.

Residents can stop by and learn about a wide range of county services such as FoodShare, rental assistance, transportation, and employment and worker training opportunities.

“We hope Saturday’s resource fair will raise awareness about county services and help residents utilize our offerings,” said Pastor Melvin Hargrove, Racine County community impact and diversity coordinator. “The county is working hard to improve our communities, and we want residents to take full advantage of the services we provide.”

Public health guidelines and regulations apply. For more information, contact Hargrove at  262-638-6551 or email melvin.hargrove@racinecounty.com.

