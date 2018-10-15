RACINE — Veterans answered the call of duty to serve in the military, and now Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is asking the Racine community to answer their call.
About 10 months ago, Veterans Outreach opened its new location at 1624 Yout St. and eventually set up 15 tiny homes for homeless veterans with the goal of helping them get back on their feet.
At that same location, they have a food pantry that serves almost 250 veteran households. But it’s become clear their 420-square-foot pantry is not enough, and the organization is looking for help to expand it.
Jeff Gustin, executive director of Veterans Outreach, said they knew they outgrew the pantry “about a week after we started.”
“Right now we have two to three weeks stock for our food pantry,” Gustin said. “That means constant fundraising, constant food drives and constantly relying on food donations.”
The limited space often means rejecting donations.
Tim Lawrence, a Veterans Outreach board member, said it’s difficult to turn away food now that they might have room for in a week or two.
“We have to turn skids of food away,” Lawrence said. “Large donations like that is something we can’t accommodate.”
Veterans Outreach takes donations Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Gustin and Lawrence say nearly 100,000 pounds of food have been distributed to their clients.
Help with new food pantry
In September, the organization bought the building across the street at 1609 Yout with the goal of expanding the food pantry.
“It was always in the master plan to add an addition onto here and a garage,” Gustin said. “When this came up (for sale) it was almost four times the square footage, and half the price of what it would cost us to do new construction here. It was just a no-brainer.”
Veterans Outreach plans to have a 2,000 square foot pantry and a 15-by-15 walk-in cooler. But the group needs some help.
The building interior needs to be completely renovated with new walls, ceiling, bathrooms, carpet, and much more to meet city health codes.
“You can’t just come here on a weekend and build a food pantry,” Lawrence said. “We’re trying to do it right. We’re trying to do it where it’s successful. It can’t fail.”
Veterans Outreach is calling on the Racine community to help them fix the new building.
“We’re here, we’re asking our community for help, and it’s going to stay right here in our community to help the people in our community,” Gustin said. “We’re not sending this (food) off. We’re not even sending this up to Milwaukee or Kenosha; it’s staying right here in Racine.”
Serving those who served
When one of the 247 weekly clients come into Veterans Outreach to pick up food, volunteers make sure they offer the best.
Gustin said the organization works hard to know the dietary restrictions of its clients and that there is enough to go around, which often means limiting the amount of a particular food someone wants.
Veterans Outreach has verified that their clients are veterans, and are in need of food.
“If you come in here making $100,000 a year, you’re not going to qualify,” Gustin said. “Some of these households are four, five, six people in a house. The 247 number is a little deceiving, because it’s reaching out to their immediate family members as well.”
With the building to expand the pantry already purchased, plans are in place for the existing pantry and storage room.
The current pantry, Gustin hopes, will be more of a meeting room for things like their Bible study group, and the current storage room is to become a fitness center.
But none of that can happen until the new pantry is up and running.
Gustin is confident they’ll be able to restore the new building, especially if they get help from a corporate sponsor or other donations. Once it’s fully operational he said it will have a huge impact on the organization.
“That’s going to take away from some of the stress from our staff, our organization and our donors because we’re not constantly standing there with our hand out, asking for food,” Gustin said. “We’ll be able to stock well ahead of time.”
