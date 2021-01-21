Stock+Field store closing in Burlington as company goes through bankruptcy

BURLINGTON — The owner of the Stock+Field retail store at the Fox River Plaza shopping center has announced plans to close all of its stores.
The store at 1058 Milwaukee Ave. is among 25 being closed throughout the Midwest.
The Burlington store remains open for now. No closing date has been announced.
In an announcement posted Jan. 10 on the Stock+Field website, the Egan, Minn.-based company announced that unspecified challenges were forcing the closure of all of its retail outlets.
Company Chairman Matthew Whebbe stated in the announcement that the stores would be offering closing sales “in the coming weeks.”
“We’d like to thank our fantastic employees, our loyal customers, and especially the rural communities we partnered with for so many years,” Whebbe said.
With the company reportedly in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, the announcement indicated that some stores could be reopened “at some point in the future.”
Officials at the corporate office could not be reached for comment, and management at the Burlington store declined to comment.
Stock+Field stores, formerly known as Big R Stores, operate in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The stores sell farm supplies, pet supplies, lawn and garden goods, sporting goods and hardware.