Stitching selflessly: Sew n' Save fosters community of those who love to give back

RACINE — Sally Falaschi’s initial experience with Sew ’n Save was probably similar to many of the peers she calls her nearest and dearest friends now.

Though she has been a regular customer of the store, 3701 Durand Ave., for years now, she wasn’t always this way; early on, she would come in a few times to get small materials or repairs made to her machine.

But once she retired, she became connected with the shop and the people in it. “The people have been so welcoming, and the staff was so friendly. I’ve made friends now,” she said.

The friendships fostered inside Sew n’ Save could be seen Thursday morning when a reporter visited. Owner Jim Deibler, as well as his other employees, greeted customers by name and asked about not only projects, but New Year’s plans. Often, the regular customers band together to work on group projects like sewing blankets for Afghan refugees (which they did in October), repurposing wedding dresses to make angel gowns and most recently, delivering 35 quilts and other necessities to the homeless veterans at Veterans Home at Union Grove.

A place to sew

Deibler often donates the back sewing room in the shop for outside groups to work on projects. For example, Racine Unified School District students on the autism spectrum or with disabilities would come in to make Christmas cards for veterans and sew pillowcases to benefit kids with cancer through Ryan’s Case for Smiles.

“They got to keep one, they had to donate one. And it was just the neatest, the neatest thing … they used to come every month for a while,” Deibler recalled.

He couldn’t put a number on the core group of sewers because it changes constantly, but the eagerness to give back remains the same.

“I love seeing the people come in and being willing to spend their time doing what we might think is a good idea,” Deibler said. When he makes a Facebook post seeking donations or volunteered time for certain organizations or causes, people come: “The sewers are special.”

“When you see the reinforcements coming in, it really helps me want to think of more things to do,” Falaschi said.

“We have a lot of fun together,” Deibler said.

Deibler doesn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand during the group workshops, whether it be providing a sewing machine or simply providing the space to work and chat.

Fostering communities

Other than the outside groups who come in and use Sew ’n Save’s space or contribute to its many causes, there are also groups of regular customers who call the shop their organization’s home base.

For example, Falaschi runs Angel Gowns at Sew ’n Save, a group dedicated to sewing angel gowns, or “burial outfits that are provided to grieving parents in the hospital after they lose a baby.”

The group accepts donations of wedding dresses or time to help create the angel gowns. At one point, Falaschi had the help of 35 different sewers. They have been active for about three years.

Though certain groups have slowed down or hit a standstill due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “the coolest thing is that people still want to do and they still want to give and they still need interaction with people,” Deibler said.

“And this is a good, safe place to have that happen,” he added.

During the start of the pandemic, Deibler said the Racine County Sheriff’s Office deemed Sew ’n Save an essential business as it provided people with the materials to make masks. In one instance, the shop was full of sewing machines that needed repairs as sewers mobilized.

Both Deibler and Falaschi assured that any sewer or aspiring sewer can come into the shop to get their materials, harvest ideas, seek advice and receive guidance from any of the employees at Sew ’n Save.

