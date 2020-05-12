Stimulus payments made to the deceased; Steil looks for more oversight to avoid future mistakes

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., along with eight other members of the House and Senate across party lines, has written a letter to the Trump administration asking for an increase in oversight to stop improper COVID-19 economic relief payments to people who are deceased.
Steil, whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, is also cosponsoring the Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act. The letter cites recent stories of deceased individuals receiving COVID-19 payments, such as the case of one West Allis widow whose payment included money for her deceased husband.
The Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act would increase information sharing between federal agencies, such as including access to Social Security Administration death data to improve oversight to ensure proper payments, a release from Steil's office states. The bill also calls for the Social Security Administration to create a more complete database.
“In addition, we write to encourage your departments to take immediate action to prevent these improper CARES Act payments,” read the letter. “While it is essential that our constituents receive stimulus payments quickly, these improper payments to deceased individuals represent significant government waste and a burden to constituents who mistakenly accept the payments.”
According to the Internal Revenue Service, as of April 29, 130 million Americans have received payments from the CARES Act. The CARES Act provided one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and a $500 payment per child for those making up to $75,000 in annual income.
The lawmakers also stated that this is not the first account of improper government payments. According to the letter, the federal Government Accountability Office estimated that improper payments for the 2019 fiscal year throughout the federal government totaled about $175 billion.
“I want to ensure families, workers, and seniors in southeast Wisconsin receive their economic impact payment as quickly as possible,” Steil announced in a press release. “However, we need to prevent fraud and abuse within the program. Republicans and Democrats are working to prevent fraud and help people who may have received an improper payment for a deceased spouse or family member."
The IRS stated that improper relief checks should be voided and sent back. In response to the issue, the IRS has updated its website to include instructions on how to send payments back.
