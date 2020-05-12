Stimulus payments made to the deceased; Steil looks for more oversight to avoid future mistakes

According to the Internal Revenue Service, as of April 29, 130 million Americans have received payments from the CARES Act. The CARES Act provided one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and a $500 payment per child for those making up to $75,000 in annual income.

The lawmakers also stated that this is not the first account of improper government payments. According to the letter, the federal Government Accountability Office estimated that improper payments for the 2019 fiscal year throughout the federal government totaled about $175 billion.

“I want to ensure families, workers, and seniors in southeast Wisconsin receive their economic impact payment as quickly as possible,” Steil announced in a press release. “However, we need to prevent fraud and abuse within the program. Republicans and Democrats are working to prevent fraud and help people who may have received an improper payment for a deceased spouse or family member."

The IRS stated that improper relief checks should be voided and sent back. In response to the issue, the IRS has updated its website to include instructions on how to send payments back.

