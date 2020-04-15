Stimulus checks deposited starting today; $1,200 for individuals plus $500 per child

RACINE — Racinians and millions more across the country received their “stimulus checks” from the federal government this week.
Economic Impact Payments to qualifying citizens were made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Tens of millions of Americans were set to receive their payments by Wednesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
These payments — typically $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples — were made via direct deposit to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who had direct deposit information on file with the IRS. Parents will receive an additional $500 for each eligible child.
The Treasury expects the majority of eligible Americans to receive their payments within the next two weeks.
These are economic relief payments and not loans, and do not have to be repaid.
The CARES Act does not specifically designate the payments as tax free, which means they could be considered taxable income for 2020, said Michael Haubrich, a certified financial planner and president of Financial Service Group, 4812 Northwestern Ave., Mount Pleasant.
“Popular opinion is that the payments are tax free and I expect it will eventually be addressed by the IRS,” Haubrich said.
Online resources
Also this week, the IRS launched an online application to help taxpayers who do not have direct deposit information on file to enter it and to receive their payments electronically.
Haubrich advises those who do not have that information on file to submit it online instead of waiting for the IRS to mail them a paper check.
Those who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 can receive their payment more quickly by entering their information online as well, at irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Although there were reports Wednesday that the online site was overloaded because of too many people trying to log in.
Eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will be automatically sent their economic impact payments.
Everyone who receives a payment will be mailed a letter from the IRS approximately 15 days after the payment is sent.
Economic impact
These payments come at a time when many have lost their jobs or have been furloughed, and those who still have jobs are afraid that the same will happen to them.
“People are really hurting, even if they’re working, people are afraid,” Haubrich said.
However, he said that those who are in a financial position that allows them to comfortably spend their payments should do so at local businesses like restaurants that are struggling to keep afloat with dining rooms closed.
“We should spend the money,” Haubrich said. “The idea of the money is to go out and spend it and to support the businesses in our community. I think every person has to look in their soul and decide who they need to help. Even though we can’t be together, we’re in this together.”
The numbers
Individuals who have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less and heads of households who make $112,500 or less will receive economic impact payments of $1,200 apiece. Married couples who filed joint returns and make $150,000 or less will receive $2,400.
Those who will receive adjusted payments based on their adjusted gross income are:
- Individuals who have adjusted income of $75,000 to $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately
- Heads of households who make between $112,500 and $136,500
- Joint filers who make between $150,000 and $198,000
