Stimulus checks deposited starting today; $1,200 for individuals plus $500 per child

Online resources

Also this week, the IRS launched an online application to help taxpayers who do not have direct deposit information on file to enter it and to receive their payments electronically.

Haubrich advises those who do not have that information on file to submit it online instead of waiting for the IRS to mail them a paper check.

Those who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 can receive their payment more quickly by entering their information online as well, at irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

Although there were reports Wednesday that the online site was overloaded because of too many people trying to log in.

Eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will be automatically sent their economic impact payments.

Everyone who receives a payment will be mailed a letter from the IRS approximately 15 days after the payment is sent.

Economic impact