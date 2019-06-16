RACINE — Some were worried that it might rain during the Lighthouse Run on Saturday, but the clouds parted and the sun came out just in time for the start of the race.
The Modesti family looked up at the sky and felt that it was divine intervention.
Eugene Modesti Sr. died March 28 at age 88. Having run in the first Lighthouse Run 40 years ago, Eugene ran nearly every year except for the last five for health reasons. This was the first year the Lighthouse Run was going on without him, and the Modesti family wanted him present in the minds of those who knew him. More than a dozen members of the Modesti family and friends from different generations walked or ran in the race with his name on their back.
Lighthouse Run organizers honored Eugene by inducting him into the race’s Hall of Fame.
Rose Ann Zickus, the oldest daughter, said her dad took up running when he was 37 and always finished among the top runners in his age group.
“We’d brag about him being a runner … he was very humble,” Zickus said, adding that her dad never boasted about what his time was for any race. “He didn’t like it. He didn’t want to be bragged about … but we continued to do it anyways.”
Zickus said her dad deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.
“He got up every day at 5 a.m., went to the Y, ran, came back and showered and on he went with his day,” Zickus said. “That was a part of his life. That made him feel good. That was his feel-good thing.”
Zickus, who walked on Saturday, said she could hear his voice telling her “keep going.”
“I’m a daddy’s girl and I’m having a rough time with it,” Zickus said. “I miss my dad a lot.”
Family friend Steve Brinkman ran with Eugene at several Lighthouse Runs.
“Gene and I would be in a lot of races together,” Brinkman said. “I think about him every time I go to a race.”
‘I’ll stay with you’
Several members of the Modesti family wept after the race thinking of Eugene, but one story that often brings a smile involved his granddaughter Nicole Kimpel.
Back in 2007, when Kimpel was about 19, she ran the 4-mile race with her grandfather.
“We were a mile in and I was sucking air and I was about to pass out,” Kimpel rememberd. “And my grandpa was walking or running with me, at that point he was about 76 or 77 (years old). And I’m like ‘Grandpa, just leave me.’ And he was like ‘No, no, I’ll stay with you.’ ”
Kimpel assured her grandpa that she would be OK and that he could go on ahead of her.
“And when I’m coming in the finish line he was waiting there clapping with a cup of water,” Kimpel said. “I’ll never forget it. Here he is waiting and he was done stretching and everything, my 77-year-old grandpa.”
It’s a story, Kimpel said, that her grandpa told joyfully every year.
Eugene’s wife, Minnie, would cook pasta the night before every race and would help him train.
“I used to follow him in the car with water and Gatorade,” Minnie said.
Minnie got emotional when she heard the family was going to do the Lighthouse Run this year in his honor.
“I’ve always been proud of him,” Minnie said with tears running down her cheeks. “We would have been married 69 years in August. He was a wonderful husband and a very good dad … he was a good provider and he was always there for the kids when they needed him.”
Normally on Father’s Day, Zickus said the family would gather at someone’s house to celebrate because he would rather celebrate at home than go out to a restaurant. This year the family will be gathering at his grave at Holy Cross Cemetery.
But the family plans to continue his legacy with the Lighthouse Run.
“Our plan is to do it every year as a family, for him, in memory of him,” Zickus said.
