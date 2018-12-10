RACINE — More than a year after Racine Unified began the process, the district has still not developed a new teacher salary schedule. And School Board members are not pleased.
Julie Landry, the district’s chief of human resources, and Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents the district’s teachers and educational assistants, agreed that both sides were finally working together to develop a new pay schedule for educators.
Any change in the salary schedule will have a big impact, as the district employs about 1,600 teachers with an annual payroll of about $95 million.
When a possible new pay scale was introduced last school year, teachers balked at what they saw as drastic changes and a lack of incentive to further their educational attainment, so the district decided to slow the process to get more employee feedback.
“I think there has definitely been a shift in the mindset since earlier in the year to where we are now,” Landry said.
Board members frustrated
School Board member Matthew Hanser said he was disappointed with the lack of progress.
“I’m trying really hard not to be angry on the outside, but I’m angry because I don’t feel like we learned anything,” Hanser said of information presented during the Dec. 3 School Board meeting.
Landry told the board last fall that the district’s existing teacher salary schedule was out of compliance with its own requirement to remain in the top third for salary and benefits, compared with peer districts. Since then, a group of stakeholders has been working to create a new schedule.
The current schedule is complicated, involving steps and levels that teachers work their way through based on years of work and educational attainment. However, the School Board must approve raises through the steps and levels, and it did not do so this year.
In addition, 45 percent of the district’s teachers are maxed out on the current salary schedule, and at present can only receive cost-of-living raises. The district is looking to implement a new schedule that will attract more talent and that is more financially sustainable than the existing one.
Decision pushed back
The district was initially set to approve a new schedule in late spring, but pushed back the date to allow more time for listening sessions to receive additional feedback from teachers.
School Board President Robert Wittke Jr. was not happy with the tiny turnout at the those listening sessions.
Landry said there were about seven or eight participants during the three sessions, held in October and November.
“From my perspective, from the board level, that’s very disappointing because we’re trying to hear the voice of our entire workforce and I wish there would be a much larger participation,” Wittke said.
Hanser said he had been under the impression that the board would have some sort of proposed salary schedule to review on Dec. 3, instead of a verbal update that teacher representatives and administrators were working together.
School Board Member Brian O’Connell also voiced frustration with the lengthy process. He said the uncertainty and anxiety teachers have expressed was due to lack of a decision on the district’s part.
“This has become a protracted analysis,” O’Connell said.
Landry said the group working on the new schedule has identified two options, but wanted to do more vetting before releasing them publicly.
“Because it’s such a dramatic change to the organization, I want our workforce to know that we took the time and gave it due diligence and that we’re not just trying to ram something through,” Landry said.
She estimated that her team would have a proposal to bring to the board in January or February.
“I am very confident that we will have a new salary schedule for the upcoming school year,” Landry said.
She added that the process is difficult, because a new salary schedule will come with a cost. There isn’t much wiggle room in the district’s budget, especially as enrollment declines.
“It will definitely add to the structural deficit and it would require some harder decisions to be made around some areas we haven’t really addressed,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien.
Hanser remained firm on the importance of getting the salary schedule work done, as it impacts next year’s staffing and budgeting.
