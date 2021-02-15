Still no candidates for two open seats on Raymond School Board in April 6 election

There were still no candidates running for the two open seats on the Raymond Elementary School Board as of Monday afternoon.

Since no official candidates filed by the Jan. 5 deadline to run in the April 6 election for the two open seats on the board, those seats will be offered to the two write-in candidates with the most votes.

As of Monday, no one had filed with the district to run as an official write-in candidate, according to District Administrator Steve Harder. Interested individuals have until April 2 to register as write-in candidates.

The seats up for election April 6 are currently held by School Board Secretary Betsy Bauer and Vice President Jennifer Loppnow-Becker. Neither filed to run for re-election.

Bauer and Loppnow-Becker are at the end of their first terms on the board. Both were elected in spring 2018, and neither had previously served in public office.

Raymond School Board members serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $1,100.

“It was an amazing learning experience,” Loppnow-Becker said of her time on the board.