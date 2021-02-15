Still no candidates for two open seats on Raymond School Board in April 6 election

There were still no candidates running for the two open seats on the Raymond Elementary School Board as of Monday afternoon.
Since no official candidates filed by the Jan. 5 deadline to run in the April 6 election for the two open seats on the board, those seats will be offered to the two write-in candidates with the most votes.
As of Monday, no one had filed with the district to run as an official write-in candidate, according to District Administrator Steve Harder. Interested individuals have until April 2 to register as write-in candidates.
The seats up for election April 6 are currently held by School Board Secretary Betsy Bauer and Vice President Jennifer Loppnow-Becker. Neither filed to run for re-election.
Bauer and Loppnow-Becker are at the end of their first terms on the board. Both were elected in spring 2018, and neither had previously served in public office.
Raymond School Board members serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $1,100.
“It was an amazing learning experience,” Loppnow-Becker said of her time on the board.
She added that she currently owns a business, manages another business and has two small children, so the timing was not right to run for a second term.
“If I can’t give something 110%, it’s hard for me to commit to anything,” Loppnow-Becker said.
This is not the first time Raymond has lacked candidates for an open School Board position.
A similar situation happened last year when no official candidates filed to run for one open seat on the board.
Write-in candidate Jeremy Childers, who received 11 votes in last year’s April 7 election, ended up filling that seat.
“I’m a little surprised nobody is running for the board,” Loppnow-Becker said in an email, “however having to make difficult decisions in regards to the virus may have had an impact on this? It’s been very stressful and the administration at Raymond School has been amazing working around the clock to make sure all the children and staff are working and learning in a safe environment.”
Raymond Elementary School serves students in grades K4-8 in the Town of Raymond. Raymond Elementary had a 2019-20 enrollment of 411 students, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.