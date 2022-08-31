Still a family of seven | Wife of skydiver who died Sunday shares her husband's story

“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.

On Sunday, Kyle was involved in a fatal skydiving accident at Skydive Midwest while practicing for an upcoming competition.

Kyle experienced “a hard landing” into a pond next to the property of Skydive Midwest in Yorkville, just west of Interstate 94. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, when pulled from the pond by other skydivers, Kyle “was not conscious and was not breathing adequately.”

Kyle’s wife, Robin, said that she has received many calls in the days following her husband’s death. Calls from people who knew Kyle had stories and memories of him that even she didn’t know.

“All the calls I’ve been getting in the last two days have just been floods of people, saying how much he meant to them and how much they learned from him and telling all these stories I’ve never even heard of a time Kyle helped them or really made them feel better about something,” Robin said.

Hockey sticks and little adventures

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Kyle settled in Tennessee and was an avid outdoorsman. From hunting to fishing to going on walks along the greenway with the family dogs.

Kyle was a father of 5 children: daughters Elliot and Norah and sons Ewan, Abram and Beckham. The Whites’ youngest child, Beckham, was a stillbirth due to a placental abruption that nearly cost Robin her life in March.

Kyle, like most any self-respecting Canadian, was a big hockey fan and played it throughout his life. He rooted for the teams from his two hometowns: the Nashville Predators, coincidentally the NHL affiliate of the minor league Milwaukee Admirals, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

His love for the sport has been inherited by his and Robin’s 6-year-old son Ewan, who says he wants to “play hockey just like Daddy.”

While his daughters aren’t much of sports fans, they had critical minds like their dad, so the three of them often enjoyed working together to complete escape rooms.

“He would take them out to daddy-daughter dates to do that. Take them out to dinner and then go to an escape room,” Robin said.

Elliot, the oldest, also liked just driving around and running errands with Kyle.

“He was our home,” Robin said through tears. “We are all having a hard time right now because we’ve lost our home. That’s how special he was to us. He was the most wonderful man.”

Kyle met Robin while they both were sophomores at the University of Tennessee.

“It was one of those falling in love really hard and fast situations,” Robin recalled.

The two had known each other for six weeks before they began dating. Since then, they had been together for 16 years and married for 11.

Saturday rituals “He was a big goofball with the kids,” Robin said. Saturday mornings always included a fancy brunch of eggs, sausage, potatoes and all kinds of fruits — prepared by Chef Kyle. “He was really proud of his meal creations and they were all so good,” Robin said, especially his ribeye steak. “Every time I go to a restaurant and order a steak, I'm disappointed. It’s just not as good as Kyle’s.”

Skydiving

Kyle liked all things fast. From rollercoasters to fast cars and boats, he was a big adventurer.

Skydiving had always been something Kyle wanted to check off of his bucket list, something Robin helped fulfill one year for Christmas. After his first tandem skydive, Kyle was hooked. He registered for a skydiving certification class and in a matter of years was ranked as a pro.

“He loved it,” Robin said. “It was probably his favorite thing in the world to do, was to skydive.”

Kyle had over 750 skydiving jumps to his name at the time of his death and was training for the upcoming U.S. Parachute Association’s National Skydiving Championships, scheduled to begin Friday near Chicago, for the canopy piloting discipline.

According to the World Air Sports Federation, canopy piloting, also known as swooping, “is a high-speed discipline involving small and very agile parachutes and highly trained pilots to fly them.” Skydivers performing canopy piloting often fly directly over water, sometimes with their feet or other body parts grazing the surface.

Gone, but still here

“He was silly, he made us laugh all the time and he was loving,” Robin said. “Every single one of us knew that if we were having a bad day or something went wrong that we could go run into his arms and, if he couldn’t fix it, he would at least make us feel like it couldn’t hurt us because he wouldn’t let it.”

Robin now is talking to her young children about their dad in the same way she was talking about Beckham.

“Everything I’ve told my kids about Beckham, I am now telling them about their dad,” she said. “Just because they aren’t here for us doesn’t mean they aren’t still in our family. We are still a family of seven, two of us just live somewhere else. They live in heaven, but we are still a family of seven.”