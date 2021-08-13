Step right up! Traveling circus ready to make an unexpected but grand entrance in Waterford

WATERFORD — An old-fashioned traveling circus is headed to Waterford for performances under a big-top tent on the banks of the Fox River.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus has scheduled performances Aug. 28 that will entertain audiences in a style reminiscent of long-ago circuses that rolled into town seemingly out of nowhere.
Based at Ten Club Park along the river, the circus will treat fans to a free tent-raising ceremony early in the morning, followed by afternoon shows featuring clowns, animals, acrobats and more.
Tickets for the shows are $12 for adults, $7 for children in advance, or $15 for adults and $8 for kids at the door.
Unplanned but welcomed
In the spirit of traveling circuses, local officials got word just last month that Culpepper & Merriweather had an opening on its schedule, and that the crew wanted to make a stop in Waterford.
Dawn Brummel, executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, said it has been many years — maybe decades — since a circus came to town.
“We were very excited,” Brummel said.
With legendary names like Ringling Brothers no longer doing traveling circuses, Culpepper & Merriweather aims to carry on the tradition by presenting a family-friendly event with all of the classic features.
Founded in 1985, the Oklahoma-based circus visits about 200 cities a year with its lions and tigers, horses and ponies, performing dogs, acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and clowns.
Each performance, led by a ringmaster, lasts about 90 minutes and can accommodate more than 500 people under the big top.
The circus grounds also includes pony rides, bounce houses, concessions and other displays.
‘Big buzz’ under the big-top
At Uncle Harry’s ice cream stand, tickets for the circus are going fast.
Ryan Casperson, manager of the ice cream stand at 100 S. Jefferson St., said customers are making a special trip to Uncle Harry’s to make their advance ticket purchases for the circus.
The planned location along the Fox River makes the one-day event doubly exciting, Casperson said.
“There seems to be a pretty big buzz about it,” he said. “It’s something positive to bring the community together.”
Waterford village leaders have been working to make Ten Club Park, 200 S. First St., a center of community activities and special events.
In addition to Uncle Harry’s, tickets for the circus are available at Explore Waterford‘s office, 123 N. River St., and at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Schedule
A day with Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in town begins about 9:30 a.m. when the crew welcomes the public to a tent-raising ceremony, in which the 30-foot-tall tent is assembled in grand style. Visitors also are invited to tour the grounds, see some of the circus animals in cages, and ask questions about the production.
The Aug. 28 circus performances then are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Groups excited
Brummel said some area businesses have purchased tickets in bulk to use in promotions or to share with customers.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m taking my kids.’”
Officials at All About Kids: A Christian Child Care Center, 237 N. Milwaukee St., have purchased 50 tickets to share with their customers or to sponsor families who cannot afford the circus.
Danielle Meyer, director of the child care center, said she enjoys promoting special events in the community. Having something as unusual as a circus, she said, means an opportunity for people to make lifelong memories.
Meyer said she plans to be there with her 2-year-old daughter.
“It’ll be something really unique and out of the box,” she said. “I think everyone’s going to enjoy it.”