MADISON — Congressman-elect Bryan Steil announced Friday that he will step down from his position with the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.
Steil was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2016 by Gov. Scott Walker, but after being elected to Congress on Nov. 6, Steil will have to resign as a regent to assume his new duties in Washington.
"Serving on the UW Board of Regents has been an incredible honor, allowing me to give back to an institution that has given me so much," Steil said in a press release. "While my duties in Congress will not allow me to continue serving on the Board, I am more committed than ever to working to ensure future generations have access to the high quality, affordable education they need. I am excited to use my role in Congress to do just that."
Steil, a Janesville Republican, defeated Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia in the Nov. 6 election to succeed House Speaker Paul Ryan as the next representative for Wisconsin's 1st District, which includes all of Racine County.
Ryan announced in April he was not seeking re-election after nearly 20 years in Congress and endorsed Steil, a corporate attorney and one-time Ryan aide, for his seat. Steil beat out several challengers in the August Republican primary race.
Steil thanked Walker for the opportunity to serve on the board and will "look forward to working with the Board, and the entire University System, to meet the needs of Wisconsinites going forward.”
Walker will be able to appoint Steil's replacement if Steil officially resigns before Democratic Gov.-Elect Tony Evers is sworn in on Jan. 7. Steil's release did not say when he would step down. His spokesman, Andrew Iverson, did not immediately reply to an email Friday seeking more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Randy can go back to the bottle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.