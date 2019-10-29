{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall meeting for constituents at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

Constituents are advised that while the nongressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change without advance notice. This may result in a late start time of the telephone town hall.

Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 5:20 p.m central time: 877-229-8493, use PIN No. 118308

Steil has held nine in-person town halls, at least one in each county in the 1st Congressional District, and held seven previous telephone town halls.

