MOUNT PLEASANT — Congressman Bryan Steil is scheduled to hold listening sessions in each of the six counties in the First District on Friday and Monday, including one Friday afternoon at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall.
The Mount Pleasant session is planned for 2:30 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. at Ebe Auditorium at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, located just off 90th Street.
Constituents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact Steil's office at 608-752-4050 in advance.
Other nearby listening sessions planned for Friday include: 10:15 a.m to 11:05 a.m. at the Citizens Bank Community Room, 5450 South Moorland Road, New Berlin; and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. at the Franklin Law Enforcement Center, Municipal Courtroom, 9455 West Loomis Road.
Nearby listening sessions planned for Monday include: 10:45 a.m to 11:35 a.m. at the Lake Geneva City Council Chambers, 626 Geneva St.; and from 1:15 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. (Highway 50 at Highway 45), Suite 146-5, Bristol.
Subcommittee appointments
Also, on Thursday, Steil announced his Financial Services Committee subcommittee assignments for the 116th Congress. Steil will serve on the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and the Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion.
The Housing, Community Development, and Insurance Subcommittee oversees the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (which includes the Federal Housing Administration), the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Rural Housing Service t the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Insurance Office at the Department of Treasury. The subcommittee handles matters related to rental housing, community and economic development, home ownership, and rural housing issues. The subcommittee also handles matters related to government-sponsored insurance programs, including the National Flood Insurance Program and the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program and private mortgage insurance.
The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations has broad responsibility for ensuring that federal agencies, and private entities, within the jurisdiction of the Committee are operating within the bounds established by federal law. Specifically, the Subcommittee is charged with the oversight of all federal financial regulators, and is authorized to conduct investigations into allegations of fraud, waste or abuse in the public sector, or misconduct in the private sector.
The Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion has jurisdiction over all matters related to diversity and inclusion within all agencies, departments, programs, and entities within the jurisdiction of the Committee, including workforce diversity and inclusion, external or customer diversity and inclusion, and supplier diversity.
