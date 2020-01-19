Steil takes aim at price-hiking drug companies by trying to protect the free market

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil wants to make sure successful drug companies can keep making money, while still restraining them to an extent so as to not exploit the average Joe.

One of the ways he hopes to do that is to make it easier for new drugs to reach the market without being blocked by big pharmaceutical companies, while also forcing drug companies to publicly explain themselves whenever they jack up prices. At the same time, he doesn’t want the government to become too controlling of private companies. The congressman would prefer having the free market drive down prices for consumers while still allowing pharmaceutical producers to make enough money to be able to fund research.

“It’s finding that middle ground, so you maintain that development to find future cures, but at the same time making sure that those cures are affordable and accessible to people,” he told The Journal Times Editorial Board on Friday.

Steil, R-Wis., who 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, will seek a second two-year term in November.

Don’t go too far

Steil voted against a bill forwarded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would have allowed the federal government to negotiate fixed prices of up to 250 name-brand drugs for people on Medicare.