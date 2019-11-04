KENOSHA — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has scheduled an identity theft and fraud prevention workshop for Tuesday to help seniors and residents in the 1st Congressional District avoid telemarketing and robocall scams. Officials from federal and state agencies are scheduled to be on hand to share tips and best practices for protecting seniors from fraud.
The workshop is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Madrigrano Auditorium at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. Steil, whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, is scheduled to lead a discussion on a variety of topics data breaches, and debt collection scams. Scheduled to join him are representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service and Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.
“Everyone needs the tools to avoid falling victim to scams. This workshop will help members in our community, especially seniors.”
