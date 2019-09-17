{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is scheduled to hold a phone-in town hall meeting for constituents at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. 

Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 5:20 p.m.: 877-229-8493; use PIN number 118308.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Steil's staff advises that while the congressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the U.S. House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change without advance notice. This may result in a late start time of the telephone town hall session.

Steil, R-Wis., whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, has held nine in-person town hall meetings, at least one in each county in the 1st District, and has held six previous telephone town halls.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments