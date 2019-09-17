RACINE COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is scheduled to hold a phone-in town hall meeting for constituents at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 5:20 p.m.: 877-229-8493; use PIN number 118308.
You have free articles remaining.
Steil's staff advises that while the congressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the U.S. House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change without advance notice. This may result in a late start time of the telephone town hall session.
Steil, R-Wis., whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, has held nine in-person town hall meetings, at least one in each county in the 1st District, and has held six previous telephone town halls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.