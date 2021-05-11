Steil says he supports ousting Cheney, a steadfast Trump critic, from GOP leadership

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., says he supports the plan to replace Rep. Liz Cheney in her role as House Republican Conference Chair, the No. 3 position in the House of Representatives for the party.
Liz Cheney — who was born in Madison, is the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney and now represents Wyoming — is one of the few elected Republicans in Washington who is a vocal Donald Trump critic.
She has continuously pushed back against inaccurate claims by Trump and his most vehement supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." As Trump continued to claim, without evidence, that he won the election, and Cheney continued to reject his claims, calls to have Cheney removed from her leadership role grew.
On Sunday, the rumored effort to oust Cheney became reality when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly endorsed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for the conference chair post.
In a statement to The Journal Times Tuesday morning, Steil said: “I support electing a new Conference Chair in the House, but the real issue is the damage President Biden’s policies are doing to our country and our workforce. We need to stop Biden and Pelosi’s inefficient, runaway spending in Washington which is failing to get workers back to work and is clobbering families with higher prices from food, to gas, to lumber.”
A vote of House Republicans is scheduled for Wednesday. It is expected that Stefanik will be voted in as conference chair after Cheney is removed from the post.
Reporting from the Associate Press contributed to this story.