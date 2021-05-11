Steil says he supports ousting Cheney, a steadfast Trump critic, from GOP leadership

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., says he supports the plan to replace Rep. Liz Cheney in her role as House Republican Conference Chair, the No. 3 position in the House of Representatives for the party.

Great offer extended for another week! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Liz Cheney — who was born in Madison, is the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney and now represents Wyoming — is one of the few elected Republicans in Washington who is a vocal Donald Trump critic.

She has continuously pushed back against inaccurate claims by Trump and his most vehement supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." As Trump continued to claim, without evidence, that he won the election, and Cheney continued to reject his claims, calls to have Cheney removed from her leadership role grew.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, the rumored effort to oust Cheney became reality when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly endorsed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for the conference chair post.