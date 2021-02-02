Steil says he has introduced a bill to overturn Biden's halting of construction on Keystone Pipeline expansion

As he indicated he would, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Tuesday announced that he had introduced a bill in Congress that, if passed, would overrule President Joe Biden’s executive order and allow construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline expansion to continue.
However, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, in control of what comes up for a vote, it is unlikely the bill will see a vote any time in the near future.
Job concerns
According to the company that owns the pipeline, TC Energy, as many as 13,200 jobs (more than 10,000 of which were American) equaling more than $2 billion in total payroll were immediately lost and/or will never be created because of the order.
“I’ve spoken to Wisconsin workers who were laid off by Joe Biden on Jan. 20. These men and women just want to do their jobs, and President Biden’s order has put them out of work. If the President will not reverse course and allow the Keystone XL Pipeline’s construction to continue, Congress must act. Today, I am taking action,” Steil said in a statement Tuesday. “The Keystone XL Pipeline provides good-paying jobs for Wisconsin workers, employs thousands across the country and shores up American energy production. I am working to ensure these men and women receive a paycheck and get back to work. At a time when unemployment is far too high, we need to put in place policies that create jobs. I urge Speaker Pelosi to bring this bill to a vote immediately.”
The pipeline
The Keystone XL pipeline carries Canadian crude oil to refineries as far south as Oklahoma and Texas. The expansion that Biden halted, and Steil wants to resume, aims to make the pipeline more efficient by cutting across the U.S. in a more direct path.
Presidents have had an on-again, off-again relationship with the pipeline, which has gathered an enlarged reputation as an example of old-style energy production amid the country’s slow movement toward cleaner forms of energy. President Barack Obama halted progress on it. Then in January 2017, in his first month in office, President Donald Trump issued an order allowing expansion to continue, although no new construction was carried out until 2020.
That delay was because of a yearslong legal battle after groups, including the Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance, argued Trump’s executive order “did not fully consider potential oil spills and other environmental effects when it issued the 2017 permit,” the Associated Press reported at the time. The Keystone Pipeline — which is separate from the Keystone XL expansion — has recorded 21 spills from 2010-19, according to environmental group Bold Nebraska. However, Steil and other advocates have argued that pipelines are still a safer and cleaner means of transport for crude oil than the alternatives.
Early in this, his second term in Congress, Steil indicated he would quickly challenge the newly inaugurated Democratic president by criticizing Biden’s construction-halting executive order and, later that same week, hosting a news conference blasting the order, saying that it killed “hundreds” of Wisconsinites’ jobs.
When faced with the question that those lost jobs only constituted temporary work, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., said during Steil’s Jan. 22 press conference in Yorkville, “well, if you lost your job tomorrow, and (someone) said ‘Well that’s OK, there’s another job that doesn’t pay as well in Eau Claire, maybe something will open up there for you,’ what a callous thing to say to someone who just got laid off.”
The Biden administration has a plan that it hopes will create 10 million American clean energy jobs, but Steil and other critics have pointed out that those jobs are not here yet.
Campaign interests all around
That Jan. 22 press conference was hosted at a Michels Corp. job site along Interstate 94 at 2916 N. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville.
Michels Corp. is one of the biggest donors to Steil’s campaign, and construction and manufacturing businesses are among the biggest donors to the 39-year-old congressman. Biden’s campaign and other Democrats have taken millions in campaign contributions from green-energy groups.
According to watchdog The Center for Responsive Politics, “individuals and PACs associated with alternative energy production ... more than doubled (their) contributions from previous election cycles and gave a record $11.1 million in 2020,” more than three-fourths of which went to Democrats. On top of that, “environmentalists have always leaned far to the left in terms of spending, but this year they went all in, giving 97 percent of their partisan contributions to Democrats.”