JANESVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has announced staff office hours for the residents of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
There are 18 options in all six counties in the district for constituents to attend to receive casework assistance or share their thoughts on federal policy.
“Our office hours provide a great opportunity for folks to stop by who need help with a federal agency or want to share an opinion with me,” said Steil.
Sessions scheduled for Racine County and nearby communities include:
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83).
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.
MONDAY, FEB. 25
9-10 a.m., Burlington Police Department council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
10:45–11:45 a.m., Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vernon Town Hall, W249 S8910 Center Drive
2:15-3:15 p.m., Mukwanago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Court
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
3-4 p.m., East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Noon to 1 p.m., Oak Creek Civic Center, 8040 S. 6th St.
3-4 p.m.. Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 105
The article says 18 options and goes on to list 9!
