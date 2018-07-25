JANESVILLE — Bryan Steil, the former congressional staffer of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who Ryan has endorsed for the 2018 1st Congressional District election, can soon be seen on-air with the first television advertisement of his campaign ahead of the Aug. 14 party primary election.
The ad emphasizes Steil’s manufacturing experience, showing him shaking hands with a young factory employee, and also throwing and catching a baseball. Steil is one of five running in the Republican primary.
Steil (pronounced “style”) makes a pun out of his last name in the ad, saying that Congress needs “Wisconsin Steil solutions” in the 30-second ad.
He closes the advertisement with the following: “So even though our conservative Wisconsin style values might be out of style in Washington, you can count on me, Bryan Steil, to fight for them in Congress.”
Upon being posted on YouTube, comments were disabled for the video.
Primaries
Steil, 37, was raised in Janesville, as was Ryan. He is an attorney and a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. He also worked as the secretary for a polyethylene film manufacturer, Charter NEX Films Inc.
In his first two months of campaigning, Steil reportedly raised more than $650,000.
Running against him are four other Republicans:
- Paul Nehlen, a business executive from Delavan who ran against Ryan in the 2016 Republican primary.
- Nick Polce, a former Green Beret and security analyst from Lake Geneva.
- Jeremy Ryan, a so-called “professional protester and marijuana rights advocate” from Madison.
- Kevin Adam Steen, an engineer and evangelical Christian from Burlington.
On the Democratic side, there are two candidates are running in the primary.
- Cathy Myers, a former teacher, radio news producer, child care provider from Janesville
- Randy Bryce, a union activist and ironworker from Caledonia.
The winner of each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 6 general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Wasn't he the dude in American Pie?
Steil wins the primary then faces either Bryce or Myers. Will be entertaining. No to the level of the HRC takedown, but still, entertaining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.