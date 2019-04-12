RACINE COUNTY — He's only been in the job four months, but U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has been raising money for his re-election in 2020.
On Friday, the Steil campaign announced it has raised $364,928 in the first quarter which includes contributions from associations and organized labor.
According to a press release, the campaign received donations from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, a labor union representing skilled construction workers; Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce; and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
“I am humbled to have the support of workers across southeast Wisconsin," Steil said. "Our team is energized as we continue to build our momentum and work to address the challenges facing Wisconsin and America. I am focused on standing up for Wisconsin workers.”
During the 2018 midterm election, Steil, who represents the 1st Congressional District which includes Racine County, raised just over $2.3 million for his campaign in just over six months.
