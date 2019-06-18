{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is planning to conduct a telephone town hall meeting for constituents on at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Steil has held nine in-person town halls, at least one in each county in the 1st Congressional District, and held four previous telephone town halls.

Constituents interested in joining the town hall session can do so by calling the following number at 5:45 p.m.: 877-229-8493 Then use PIN number 118308.

The 1st District includes all of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

