RACINE — For Racine constituents pining to get a message to Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, now they have a place to go.
Steil opened his Racine constituent offices on Thursday at the Racine County Courthouse, Room 101.
The courthouse houses several different offices including the county executive and district attorney.
“I look for people to come and provide their suggestions on policy and give their take as to how we’re doing in Washington,” Steil said. “This is part of the process of how to be the ears, how to listen to people and here their take on policy and be as successful as I can be.”
The constituents office of former-House Speaker Paul Ryan was located on Sixth Street near Monument Square and was often the target of protesters.
“I wanted to be as accessible as I could and be a good steward of taxpayer money,” Steil said. “It’s a significant savings from having a storefront location in Racine.”
Now anyone attempting to protest or send a message to Steil will have to go through the security at the courthouse.
Racine County Exeuctive Jonathan Delagrave said having the office in the courthouse will help increase the collaboration between the two offices.
"I think this is going to be great, not only for the county's constituents, but our constituents," Delagrave said. "It will provide a high level service."
Having the office Downtown should make it easy for residents to reach out to the office and Steil said he hopes people take advantage of that.
“Hopefully it’s a great, convenient location for people in the City of Racine to easily access the office,” Steil said.
District office hours
Steil also announced staff office hours for the residents of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
There are 18 options in all six counties in the district for constituents to attend to receive casework assistance or share their thoughts on federal policy.
“Our office hours provide a great opportunity for folks to stop by who need help with a federal agency or want to share an opinion with me,” said Steil.
Sessions scheduled for Racine County and nearby communities include:
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83).
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.
MONDAY, FEB. 25
9-10 a.m., Burlington Police Department council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
10:45–11:45 a.m., Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vernon Town Hall, W249 S8910 Center Drive
2:15-3:15 p.m., Mukwanago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Court
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
3-4 p.m., East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Noon to 1 p.m., Oak Creek Civic Center, 8040 S. 6th St.
3-4 p.m.. Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 105
