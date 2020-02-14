Steil, Moore urge President Trump to OK federal aid for southeast Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — Congressman Bryan Steil and Congresswoman Gwen Moore urged President Donald Trump Thursday to approve Gov. Tony Evers’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. If approved, Federal Emergency Management Agency aid will be dispersed to the affected counties.

Infrastructure along the Lake Michigan shoreline was damaged after a storm on Jan. 11 resulted in about $10 million worth of damages.

“We’ve seen the damage firsthand and met with residents affected by these storms. Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties need our help. FEMA aid will assist our communities as we begin to rebuild. We will continue to fight for Southeast Wisconsin and ensure this request is a priority,” said Steil, R-Janesville, and Moore, D-Milwaukee.

In part, Steil, who represents Racine County, and Moore wrote, “While the state has committed to helping those in need with all resources available at the state level, without federal assistance, our communities will face immense difficulty recovering fully.