Steil likens Jan. 6 attack to Kenosha riots, says the COVID vaccine 'is safe'

When asked if the documents equally served every American, Steil did contend that the U.S. is on a journey to form a “new perfect union” and that there is work to be done.

“We said all men are created equal. But at the beginning, right, that wasn’t true,” Steil said.

Steil largely focused on what he called “excessive spending” in Washington; that’s been his focus since being elected in 2018.

This spending, according to Steil, is making it difficult to fund programs such as Social Security and Medicare while also driving up prices of consumer goods. Steil pointed to his recent experience of purchasing a used vehicle as well as gas and groceries.

“I’m very concerned about the excessive spending in Washington not only from a debt deficit standpoint, but I’m also very concerned about the implications that has to the rising in cost of goods, because if the cost of things go up, say, 5%, even if you get a 3% raise at work, what happened? You actually almost lost 2% of your money,” Steil said during the town hall.

Afterward, during a one-on-one interview with The Journal Times, Steil also noted prices rising due to complexities caused by the pandemic.