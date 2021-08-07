Steil likens Jan. 6 attack to Kenosha riots, says the COVID vaccine 'is safe'

RACINE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., faced questions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, critical race theory and COVID-19 at Gateway’s Racine Campus on Tuesday during one of six listening sessions he conducted in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
While a majority of the meeting included civil discourse, tensions rose slightly toward the end when Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, called on Steil to condemn the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
While comparing the attack to the Kenosha riots that erupted after the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, Steil leaned into the Bill of Rights.
“I will defend your First Amendment right if you’re engaged in a First Amendment activity. I got your back,” Steil said. “The moment you cross from First Amendment activity to criminal behavior, you should be held accountable.”
Audience members raised questions about the validity of the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump. One person said they did not vote out of the belief that their vote would not matter due to suspected “cheating,” although no investigations before or since the election have found any evidence of widespread fraud, and the results of state elections were certified by Republicans as well as Democrats.
Steil, however, focused on local control of elections and making it “easy to vote, hard to cheat,” with no comments on the election outcome.
Another citizen, Karen Hermansen, asked Steil to define critical race theory. The theory, which attempts to confront implications of systemic racism dating back to the founding of the United States, has been grabbing headlines as debates erupt surrounding whether it belongs in schools. The theory is taught at the graduate level and at law school; it is rarely studied at the undergraduate level.
“So, critical race theory is, I read a lot of the literature about it, is we’re going to indoctrinate our kids to show that the United States is inherently racist,” Steil said. “I disagree with that. I don’t think the United States of America is an inherently racist country.”
He still noted that “horrific things” have occurred in America’s past, such as slavery, and that such horrors should still be taught in classrooms.
To that end, Steil said he backs a bill that would allow for the withholding of federal funding in certain situations as part of an effort to ban teaching components of CRT. Again, he called on the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
When asked if the documents equally served every American, Steil did contend that the U.S. is on a journey to form a “new perfect union” and that there is work to be done.
“We said all men are created equal. But at the beginning, right, that wasn’t true,” Steil said.
Steil largely focused on what he called “excessive spending” in Washington; that’s been his focus since being elected in 2018.
This spending, according to Steil, is making it difficult to fund programs such as Social Security and Medicare while also driving up prices of consumer goods. Steil pointed to his recent experience of purchasing a used vehicle as well as gas and groceries.
“I’m very concerned about the excessive spending in Washington not only from a debt deficit standpoint, but I’m also very concerned about the implications that has to the rising in cost of goods, because if the cost of things go up, say, 5%, even if you get a 3% raise at work, what happened? You actually almost lost 2% of your money,” Steil said during the town hall.
Afterward, during a one-on-one interview with The Journal Times, Steil also noted prices rising due to complexities caused by the pandemic.
Other contentions Steil held with the current administration include conditions at the southern border, which he described as a “real humanitarian crisis.” While “criminal gangs” are providing passage for families and children for unauthorized immigration, he said they are also bringing drugs.
One of the citizens in attendance, Darlene Blundon, questioned how the government could be concerned about COVID-19 but allow people to come “traipsing” across the border when we don’t know what “diseases they’re carrying.”
Steil, however, said that he wants outsiders to want to come to the United States, calling the U.S. the “greatest country in the world.”
An immigration policy that works, according to Steil, has three pieces: enough people working to enforce the border, finishing construction of the border wall and a lottery system for legal immigration that focuses on the needs of the American workforce.
“You want the United States to be the beacon, right? We have the greatest country in the world,” Steil said. “So, what we want to do is have a legal immigration system that works, then also enforce our laws as it relates to illegal immigration, and I think you can do both.”
Another woman in attendance, following Blundon’s comments, delved into the vaccines and mandates that are emerging, specifically mentioning that she may lose her job as a contractor at a local hospital due to a mandate.
Steil voiced his opposition to any federal vaccine mandate and invited constituents to communicate with state legislators on the topic of more local mandates. Steil, however, shared with attendees that he was vaccinated.
“I personally think the vaccine is safe and healthy; I’m glad I got the vaccine,” Steil said. “I think you have a right to make the decision that’s right for you.”