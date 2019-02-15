With President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a barrier along the southern border, some elected officials are figuring out what to do next.
Border security has been a delicate issue as it was the main reason why the government was partially shutdown for over 20 days.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., recently voted in favor of legislation that that funds the government, and said in a statement that the legislation “is far from perfect.”
“However, passing this bill was necessary to keep the government open and it did provide some of the critical funding to secure our border,” Steil said. “We must do better. Let’s get to work, end the habit of passing spending bills the day before funding lapses, and find ways to fully address our border security needs.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly might take legislative action against Trump’s order of a national emergency.
The Journal Times contacted Steil’s office to get comment on the national emergency. Sally Fox, spokeswoman for Steil, said he is “frustrated that we’ve gotten to this point.”
“For years, the executive branch has extended its authority,” Fox said. “Bryan still believes Congress is best suited to make spending decisions and is concerned about the long-term implications. Bryan is working with his colleagues to address our border security needs and is working to prevent this from happening again.”
When asked if Steil would support or oppose a vote to stop the national emergency declaration, Fox said “We are not going to comment on hypothetical situations, but any resolution to terminate the national emergency that is brought to the House floor will be carefully reviewed by Bryan.”
Steil Better state NOW that he supports securing the border with what ever means are needed...The games played on this President are utterly treasonous!! The sovereignty of this Nation and the Invasion Must end! and bryan steil is weak!! he looks whimpy...and already looks phony...got a real bad feeling on this so called RINO.. I see he must be challenged by a a real patriot..a real Peoples Party member who is sick of the games of the looney left... I hope another Real Conservative comes forward....I do not trust steil..he looks again like a scared boy!!
