Steil condemns pro-Trump mob that broke into U.S. Capitol

Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement hours after violence broke out at the Capitol Wednesday: "I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety. As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”
Steil, a Janesville native whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, won his second term by a sizable margin in November; he has been a supporter of President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has also called for Trump to be removed from office, just weeks before the end of his term. "Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic," Kaul said in a statement.
Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement: "As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief. The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period."
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine-native now representing Milwaukee as a Democrat in Congress, said she was safe amid insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Dozens (and possibly hundreds) of Trump supporters, following the president calling for them to march on the U.S. Capitol to demand Congress overturn the election, have entered the Capitol Building while thousands of others gathered outside. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for a "trial by combat" ahead of the attack on the Capitol.
Moore, in a Wednesday afternoon tweet, blamed President Donald Trump specifically for the violent situation. "I am safe and sheltered but this is an incredibly disturbing and shameful moment for our country that was encouraged by the POTUS," she wrote. She described those who stormed the building as "domestic terrorists."
Steil has thus far been silent on whether he would support the president's calls to have Congress overturn the election, an effort led by Ted Cruz of Texas and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., told a reporter: "I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans."
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted "I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."
Johnson tweeted twice Wednesday as of 4:30 p.m., saying "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse," and "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."
At least one woman has been reported to have been shot; and a D.C.-based NBC-affiliate reported that she had died. A police officer has also been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, CNN reported.
The building has been ordered to be cleared and there was an armed standoff in House Chambers.
Reports from The Washington Post and others have said that the Department of Defense has declined to activate the National Guard to put down the insurrection after police forces appeared overwhelmed. FBI agents and U.S. Marshals later arrived.
Van Jones, a former advisor to Barack Obama, said on CNN: "This is rebellion."