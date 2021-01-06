Steil condemns pro-Trump mob that broke into U.S. Capitol

Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement hours after violence broke out at the Capitol Wednesday: "I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety. As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”

Steil, a Janesville native whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, won his second term by a sizable margin in November; he has been a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has also called for Trump to be removed from office, just weeks before the end of his term. "Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic," Kaul said in a statement.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement: "As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief. The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period."