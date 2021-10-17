 Skip to main content
Steil campaign reports having nearly $1.2 million cash on hand
BRYAN STEIL

Steil campaign reports having nearly $1.2 million cash on hand

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil

Steil

JANESVILLE — The campaign of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., reported last week that his campaign has $1,198,264 cash on hand.

He won elections in 2018 and 2020 over Democrats Randy Bryce and Roger Polack, respectively, taking and keeping the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District seat held for 20 years (1999-2019) by former House Speaker Paul Ryan. No challengers to Steil for 2022 have declared their candidacy.

In the third quarter of 2021, his campaign reported having raised more than $439,000.

Steil's district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, and parts of the surrounding counties, including his native Rock County. There could be changes to Wisconsin's congressional districts as the redistricting process continues. New maps are due next year.

“I’m thankful for the overwhelming support our campaign continues to receive from people across Southeast Wisconsin. Big Government policies and reckless spending coming out of Washington threaten our way of life. Families and workers in Wisconsin and across our nation are seeing the negative impacts of Government overreach, out-of-control spending, rising prices, open borders, and a lack of competent leadership from the White House. It’s vital that we continue to push back against radical policies and we must come together to advance commonsense, conservative solutions. I will continue to fight for our home state, our rights, and our freedoms,” Steil said in a statement.

Wisconsin redistricting

