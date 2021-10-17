Steil campaign reports having nearly $1.2 million cash on hand

JANESVILLE — The campaign of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., reported last week that his campaign has $1,198,264 cash on hand.

He won elections in 2018 and 2020 over Democrats Randy Bryce and Roger Polack, respectively, taking and keeping the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District seat held for 20 years (1999-2019) by former House Speaker Paul Ryan. No challengers to Steil for 2022 have declared their candidacy.

In the third quarter of 2021, his campaign reported having raised more than $439,000.

Steil's district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, and parts of the surrounding counties, including his native Rock County. There could be changes to Wisconsin's congressional districts as the redistricting process continues. New maps are due next year.