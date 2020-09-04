Steil calls for investigation of Union Grove veterans home where 10 people with COVID have died

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is calling on the federal Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct an investigation of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove three weeks after a trio of deaths of coronavirus-positive veterans living at the facility were reported.

Although Steil only referenced those three deaths in a news release Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed to The Journal Times that 10 residents of the nursing home (nine of whom were veterans and one who was a veteran’s spouse) have died amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The home is operated by the WDVA for veterans and their family members in need of long-term nursing care. Of the 10 who have died and were infected with COVID-19, five were on hospice care prior to becoming infected with the coronavirus. A WDVA spokeswoman noted that for patients at the home, it is difficult to determine whether coronavirus was the primary cause of death, since so many of the residents are elderly and have compromised immune systems.