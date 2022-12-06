Steil announces mobile staff office hours in Racine County

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at these times and locations:
- Yorkville Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 a.m.
- Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, Caledonia, 10:45-11:45 a.m.
- Wind Point Lighthouse, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point, 1-2 p.m.
- Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, 3-4 p.m.
Common issues addressed include Social Security payments, IRS and tax issues, veteran benefits, and Medicare and Medicaid questions. Steil will not be in attendance at these staff office hours.
Individuals seeking assistance can also reach out at Steil’s Racine Office at the Racine County Courthouse, Room 101, 730 Wisconsin Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays or call 262-637-0510