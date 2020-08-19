Steil announces app challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Bryan Steil announced that the national Congresional App Challenge is now accepting middle and high school registrants from southeastern Wisconsin.

The Congressional App is an innovative challenge to grow interest in coding and computer technology.

“I am excited to help bring the Congressional App Challenge to students in Southeast Wisconsin. This is an innovative way for kids to be creative, learn new skills and become involved in the STEM field at an early age. The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of understanding technology and adapting to new school and working environments. I hope students take advantage of this opportunity! I look forward to seeing your apps,” said Steil. The Congressional App Challenge is open to middle school and high school students who reside or go to school in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.