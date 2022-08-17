Steen supporters making extralegal attempt to oppose election certification based on unfounded speculation

RACINE — The leader of a group supporting Republican Assembly candidate Adam Steen has filed a “notice to contest certification” of the primary election Steen appears to have lost, despite there not being any basis for the contestation.

“There isn’t actually an official process,” said Harry Wait, president of the HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government group who is being investigated by the Department of Justice after he admitted to requesting ballots by using the names of Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Those ballot requests appear to be felonies, although Wait remains out of custody and has not been criminally charged. A DOJ spokesman said in an email Tuesday “I have no update at this time” on the investigation of Wait.

Steen nearly narrowly upset Vos in the primary election that ended Aug. 9. Steen received 4,824 votes while Vos received 5,084, according to the unofficial count of the Assembly District 63 election.

Steen supports decertifying the 2020 presidential election, despite there being no constitutional method for that to happen, and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump one week before Election Day. Steen was also endorsed by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who Vos hired and then more than a year later fired to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election; despite Gableman's and Steen's claims, no fraud was uncovered by Gableman.

Wait delivered a document titled “Notice to contest certification of August 9th, 2022 Racine County Elections” to the county clerk’s office Tuesday. The document detailed four complaints he has about the election.

However, a “Notice to contest certification” is not an actual legal document with any effect of any sort. Wait just made it himself. None of the four complaints he listed, including one complaining about something that is completely legal and has bipartisan support anyway, have any basis to overturn an election.

“I’m only speculating,” Wait said in a phone interview Tuesday evening before quoting the old Russian proverb often recited former President Ronald Reagan: “Trust, but verify.”

Wait said other groups he is in touch with, who also doubt the validity of the American electoral system, plan to file similar protests to the primary election even though they are not residents of District 63.

Steen could demand a recount, but not until after a board of canvassers certifies the election result, is required to be completed before Aug. 24. With this new "notice to contest," Steen’s supporters indicate they aim to prevent certification from happening, even though there is no legal basis for what they are trying to do.

Steen initially agreed to a phone interview Wednesday morning to talk about the "notice to contest," but then did not reply to follow up texts from a reporter.

Show me the ballots Harry Wait and other members of HOT Government have now repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, challenged the government to allow members of the public to personally review ballots themselves. They challenged a recount of the 2020 Racine Unified School District referendum that passed by five votes on the grounds that they did not trust the board of canvassers that conducted the recount, despite the law being followed and there being no evidence of any laws being broken. The case wound its way to the Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled in favor of the school district in April. Regarding District 63 and the protest of the election results, Wait said in an interview “I want to look at the actual ballots,” something he has no legal grounds to demand.

Four complaints

Wait’s four complaints are as follows:

• That “Absentee ballots are not verified nor secure due to proven vulnerabilities.” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office have supported Wait’s claim that there are “vulnerabilities” regarding absentee ballots — particularly that it is possible to use MyVote.Wi.gov to request an absentee ballot be delivered to any address by using only a registered voter’s name and birthdate without providing voter ID and without claiming to be indefinitely confined, so long as the voter’s ID is on file with election officials indicating they have voted by mail before.

• That there were “303 same day voter registrations in state Assembly District 63.” When asked for a source on where he got that number from, Wait declined to share it. Additionally, registering on Election Day is legal and encouraged by leaders of both major political parties.

• That there are allegedly “Bloated statewide voter registration rolls” containing more names than there are Wisconsin residents. Elections officials have repeatedly refuted concerns about state voter rolls. Millions of those names are “inactive” voters and cannot cast ballots without reregistering; their information is just stored in the statewide database. Many of those names on the rolls are simply people who died, have been convicted of a felony, or lost their legal ability to vote after being judged incompetent by a judge. While a list with both active and inactive voters contains around 7 million names, the active list contains about half as many names, which makes sense considering there are approximately 4.5 million adults living in Wisconsin.

• Alleged “delays in reporting final results on the evening of August 9th … with the appearance of algorithms in use.” There was no delay. Results were posted online before 11 p.m., which was approximately as fast as they typically are in any other election, especially considering the August primary had more competitive races than most other elections in Wisconsin. Wait said he had no evidence for why he believes there may have been “algorithms in use” other than his claim of the delay. Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, a Republican, said she was aware of nothing out of the ordinary occurred during the publishing of results on election night.

Despite the concerns of Steen, Wait and others who question the trustworthiness of the American election system, there is no evidence that someone has ever exploited any of the complaints raised by Wait to conduct widespread election fraud.

“I can’t tell you whether Trump won or lost (in 2020) because of the vulnerabilities in our system … These things can happen. Whether not they do, I don’t know,” Wait said. “There’s too much vulnerability in our voting system. We’ve got to get back to a system that works.”

Wait and Steen want an election system defined by eight words: “In person. One day. On paper. Hand count,” with an exception only for the military and the elderly. Advocates for ballot access say this could disenfranchise millions from being able to vote — such as those who are on vacation on Election Day, are elderly, have demanding jobs, are transient workers or have multiple residences, and those with disabilities.

Of the complaint filed with the county clerk’s office Tuesday, Wait said “I don’t expect them to do anything.”

In addition to the county clerk’s office, Wait provided copies of his “Notice to contest” also to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Office of Corporation Counsel and Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The Journal Times reached out to all four entities for comment. Lt. Michael Luell of the RCSO replied in an email, saying “Harry Wait provided me with a document today that I told him would be better served upon the WEC (Wisconsin Elections Commission) or the DOJ/DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation). I did retain a copy of the document, but (the Sheriff’s Office) has no intent on following up on the statements contained within the document. This matter has been turned over to the AG’s (Attorney General’s) Office.”