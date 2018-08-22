RACINE COUNTY — They may have been opponents during the primary, but former Congressional candidates for Wisconsin’s 1st District have put their names behind the primary winners.
After coming in third in the Republican Party primary, evangelical Christian and Burlington resident Kevin Adam Steen backed Bryan Steil, Janesville resident and University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member.
On Tuesday, Steen “urged conservatives across the district” to vote for Steil in November.
“The first district will be well-served by Bryan’s forward-looking policy agenda and his Wisconsin way of solving problems,” Steen said in a statement. “Together, we can help Bryan win in November and enact a positive agenda to improve the lives of people in southeast Wisconsin.”
Steil said he appreciates Steen’s support for his campaign.
“This November, voters will have a choice between my Wisconsin style solutions and my opponent’s far left agenda,” Steil said. “I look forward to talking to voters about our campaign’s message of creating high wage jobs, lowering the cost of health care, and supporting affordable, high quality education.”
Myers supports Bryce
After the loss to Randy Bryce in the Democratic primary, Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers threw her support behind the Bryce campaign.
Myers filed a Federal Elections Commission complaint against Bryce and the Bryce campaign alleging using campaign funds for personal use. But she has since decided to team up against Steil.
“To anyone who thinks this campaign was too fiery at times, Randy and I both have a message,” Myers said during her concession speech on Aug. 14. “Bryan Steil and the Republicans had better get ready, because we’re on the same team now, and we’re going to give them everything we’ve got for the next three months.”
Bryce, an ironworker from Caledonia said he is grateful for Myers’ support and he is looking “forward to working with her to return Wisconsin’s 1st District to working people.”
“For far too long, politicians in Washington have put the needs of their big donors first and ignored the needs of people in southeast Wisconsin and across the country,” Bryce said. “Our campaign is working to build a bigger table where the voices of the many will be heard instead of just the wealthy few.”
In April, House Speaker Paul Ryan surprised the political world when he announced he would not be seeking re-election. He has since endorsed Steil for his seat.
On the Democratic side, 2016 presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has come to Wisconsin and campaigned for Bryce.
The general election is Nov. 6.
