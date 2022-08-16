Steen and Ramthun appear on podcast claiming there’s a ‘deep state election cabal’ conspiracy

ROCHESTER — Neither Assembly candidate Adam Steen nor gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun has accepted the initial vote count showing their apparent losses in the primary election that ended Aug. 9.

Neither has conceded their respective Republican primary races and both are considering write-in campaigns, which could hurt Republican candidates on the November ballot.

Both Ramthun and Steen appeared on the Conservative Daily podcast Thursday, Aug. 11, in which host Joe Oltmann claimed without evidence there is a “deep state election cabal” conspiracy in the U.S. that ensures “establishment candidates” get elected. Steen said “this isn’t a conspiracy theory.”

Oltmann claimed without evidence that he had a source who showed him “how they cheat inside the machines (used to count votes)." After Oltmann shared those claims, Steen replied that what Oltmann was saying is “fascinating.”

When asked during a phone interview Monday if machines were used to illegally change the vote totals certain candidates received, Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, a Republican, replied: “Not to my knowledge, absolutely not.”

The video of the podcast was uploaded to the website Rumble.com Thursday with the title "Trump Endorsed Adam Steen and Tim Ramthun on Wisconsin Deep State Election Cabal."

Steen did not agree to an interview for this story.

According to the unofficial results of the Aug. 9 election, Steen lost to Robin Vos 5,084 votes to 4,824. Vos has represented District 63, which includes about half of Racine County's population, since 2005. Last week’s election was the first in which Vos ever came within 15 points of being unseated.

The election results must be certified before Aug. 24.

Ramthun said on the podcast he “might still be engaged” in running for governor. “We’re not out of the woods by a longshot."

Baseless claims of stalling

Steen claimed in the podcast that there was a “freezing of data for up to an hour” that somehow was “suspicious” in the counting of ballots that took him out of the lead.

However, there was no out-of-the-ordinary pause.

As typically happens in Racine County elections, results on Election Day were posted online on RacineCounty.org as they are reported by individual municipal clerk’s offices to the county clerk; the results almost never post all at once.

The first results posted came from the Town of Dover, Town of Waterford and Yorkville. Steen had a slight lead at that time — 791 votes to 768. This was around 8:45 p.m. on election night. When the second batch of results appeared online less than an hour later, Steen had fallen behind. Vos remained in the lead the rest of the night.

The final preliminary results were posted at 10:37 p.m.

This is how election results are usually posted on election nights in Racine County. Nothing was out of the ordinary, despite Steen’s claims to the contrary.

There was “nothing really unusual” in the primary, Christensen said. Only one vote in the county was added the next day after a single uncounted absentee ballot was found by a municipal clerk, Christensen said.

Regarding allegations of fraud, Ramthun said that the primary “is a rerun of November 2020 … (and) for elections here in the state.” However, the primary complaint raised by those seeking to decertify the November 2020 presidential election has been the use of drop boxes in the election; drop boxes are no longer in use in Wisconsin elections.

How election results get posted online Throughout Election Day, each paper ballot is placed in a ballot tabulator. Before polls close, the machines are in no way connected to the internet, Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said. Once polls close at 8 p.m., each machine prints out its own “physical paper tape.” In elections with more candidates and races, like last week’s, can take up to 15 minutes. “The August primary always tends to be a longer tape,” Christensen said. After the tape is printed, the machines are then plugged into external modems that immediately transmit results to the county clerk’s office in the Racine County Courthouse. “It comes into our standalone system just for voting. It’s not coming into my desktop,” Christensen said in a phone interview Monday. Once received, the results the county receives are then double-checked against the paper results that each municipal clerk has, with the municipal clerk calling the county office to confirm everything was transmitted correctly. Christensen said in her experience there has never been any miscount or other issue revealed in this way, but the cross-referencing is still always done as a safeguard. When asked about what Steen viewed as a “suspicious” pause, Christensen replied “I don’t want to cast any dispersions on him … Maybe he’s never paid that much attention (to prior elections).”

Machines and Oltmann

The use of ballot-tabulating machines has been challenged by Ramthun, Oltmann and others who question the safety of American election systems, despite there being no evidence they make elections less accurate.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, “Tabulators are used by over 90% of U.S. election jurisdictions. Only a handful of small jurisdictions continue to rely on hand counts alone, given their complex, imprecise, and resource-intensive nature. The U.S. has some of the longest ballots in the democratic world because elections are held at the local, state and federal levels. The more contests on the ballot, the more challenging a hand count becomes …

“Humans are notoriously poor at completing rote, repetitive tasks — especially if counting begins after a full day of working the polls. Tabulators, by contrast, are designed intentionally for this sort of repetition, and research confirms that tabulators have a lower error rate than hand counts. In their 2018 Election Law Journal article Learning from Recounts, (a group that included Barry Burden, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison) analyzed two statewide recounts in Wisconsin, concluding that ‘Scanning paper ballots produces a more accurate election night count than hand-counting.’”

Oltmann, who lives in Colorado and has repeatedly called for the hanging of Democrats he believes are traitors to the country, is facing a defamation lawsuit filed by a former employee of Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems for Oltmann allegedly spreading falsehoods about the company, which makes and maintains voting machines.

According to reporting from the nonpartisan online outlet Colorado Newsline, “In November 2020, Oltmann began to make unsubstantiated claims that he had infiltrated an ‘Antifa conference call’ prior to the election, in which a man he alleged was (Eric) Coomer — a Denver resident (who previously worked for Dominion) who had posted anti-Trump sentiments on Facebook — made statements about perpetrating widespread election fraud. Oltmann has consistently refused to provide evidence or answer key questions about the alleged call, and (a judge’s May 2022) ruling makes note of his inconsistent accounts and recollections of the incident, characterizing his claims as ‘malicious disinformation.’”

The case is expected to go to trial.

Conversing concerns

Both Ramthun and Steen made claims that preliminary election results were suspicious — both because of supposedly high numbers of people voting and because of supposedly low numbers of people voting.

Supposedly high vote totals

Pre-election polling performed by Marquette Law School indicated Ramthun would receive about 3-5% of the votes cast in the primary election. According to the results reported Tuesday, he received 41,697 votes out of 692,647 total in the gubernatorial election, or 6% of the votes, not far off from how he was expected to perform.

Regardless, Ramthun claimed without evidence that he should have received closer to 200,000 votes. With that many votes and nothing else changing, Ramthun still would have lost handily: winner Tim Michels received 297,485 votes in the preliminary count, and Rebecca Kleefisch received 268,470.

“The math, nothing is adding up,” Ramthun said Thursday.

Ramthun said he believes the total number of ballots cast statewide fell short of how many he believed should have been cast, even though the total statewide turnout was the highest it has been since 1982 for an August primary.

Supposedly high vote totals

Tuesday night, Steen was celebrating the high turnout. “Right now, we are looking at 10,000 votes that were cast. I told all of you, the average is 4,500 votes over the last 12 election cycles ... Do you think the people woke up?” he told supporters at the end of his watch party. "With 260 votes (between Steen and Vos), that's the difference that we're dealing with. The people have spoken."

Less than 24 hours later on Conservative Daily, Steen was questioning the turnout, asserting it was suspiciously high.

“We saw double the turnout of the prior election,” Steen said repeatedly. “I know I’m a popular guy, but I don’t know if this face is that popular.”

Ramthun added: “This has got major stink on it.”

However, comparing turnout in primary elections is not apples to apples.

The August 2020 primary election saw fewer contested races than the one that ended last week. In the August 2022 election, 21,725 Republican votes were cast in Racine County, vs. 10,529 votes cast in August 2020.

Unlike in 2022, where there were multiple contested state-level campaigns, in 2020 there was only one contested Republican primary in Racine County. And that race was for state Senate District 28, a district that includes the Waterford area but lies mostly outside of Racine County.

Comparing the August 2022 primary to August 2018, similar trends are seen.

The 2022 August primary election had approximately 41.7% more Republican votes cast than the 2018 August primary, when 15,331 Republican votes were cast in Racine County. The 2018 August primary had more contested races than in 2020 and about as many as 2022. But, none of the 2018 primary elections were as contentious as this year’s battles between gubernatorial candidates Michels and Kleefisch or between Steen and Vos. In 2018, there was no challenge to Vos and an unsuccessful outsider challenge to incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker, in which Robert Meyer received 841 votes in Racine County while Walker received 15,818.