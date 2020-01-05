Staying safe in church: Racine Area Church Security Network offers help

RACINE COUNTY — The 2012 shootings at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek was a horrific tragedy that left six people senselessly slaughtered.
But it also helped plant the seed in this area for an effort to keep people safer in their places of worship. The Sikh shootings were part of the impetus for the Racine Area Church Safety Network whose founder and organizer is Larry White, a longtime master martial-arts instructor for the Racine YMCA.
RACSN is “an assembly of people from different churches around the Racine area to help one another prepare for emergency situations,” the brochure states. The organization will help any church start a security/safety team or help existing ones become even better prepared.
White is a member of Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, as is Jeff Toeppe, who has a side business called Personal Defense Training. Toeppe is a certified National Rifle Association instructor, NRA range safety officer, concealed-carry instructor, pepper spray instructor and more. He is owner of Wisconsin Plating Works, 620 Stannard St., and a member of the Grace Church Safety Ministry Team.
Grace Church, which typically draws about 600 people on a Sunday, has had a church safety team for about 10 to 15 years, White said. Not long after the Sikh temple shootings, there were incidents at Grace Church involving a young man who had to be asked to leave several times because he was trying to lure girls outside at night, White said. Finally, he was told not to come back.
“And my question was: Where did he go?” White said.
As a result, at Grace they started a church email network so other churches could be informed if someone was kicked out at any of them, he said: “So, that’s how we started the Racine Area Church Safety Network.”
Training sessions
White estimates the Safety Network includes about 50 churches from around southeastern Wisconsin. The group holds informational/instructional sessions every couple of months. Trainers and speakers have included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney Tricia Hanson and Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co.
On Jan. 27, from 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m., two federal Department of Homeland Security agents will speak at Grace Church, White said.
White said churches that attend the sessions are free to use or not use whatever is taught. He asks churches what topics they want to hear about then finds an appropriate trainer.
“If I have a problem at my church,” he said, “you probably have the same problem at your church.”
Topics have included verbal de-escalation skills and how to start a safety team.
“With those 50 churches,” White said, “it ranges from: ‘We’re talking about starting a safety team’ to full-blown safety teams. And they’re all together, so we kind of help out each other on how to start them, how to improve them.”
Concealed carry
A big topic of interest within the Safety Network, Toeppe said, has been concealed carrying of firearms by safety ministry team members, and White did a presentation about that.
“You have to have vetted, trained people,” he said. “You don’t want people with just a concealed carry permit.”
Toeppe said the first questions about concealed carry in church are: “Do you have any law enforcement officers in your congregation? Do you have retired law enforcement?”
“But there are a lot of congregations that are smaller that don’t. Well, what do (they) do?”
Toeppe has also done classes about the use of pepper spray as a less-than-lethal defense tool.
At Grace Church, the decision made was to allow the concealed carry of firearms among the 12 Safety Ministry Team members — but only after a careful vetting process of each one and with the requirement for continual training. The Safety Ministry Team members identify themselves as such with identification credentials and red lanyards.
“The important thing for the church is: They have to select the right people for the team,” Toeppe said. “These are not gung-ho guys — these are servants, they’re shepherds. They’re watching over the flock.
“It’s a ministry more than it is a hired guard/security guard type of thing.”
Preparing broadly
The concerns of a church safety team are much broader than just dealing with troublesome or dangerous people, Toeppe said. They include medical emergencies, evacuation plans for severe storms or tornadoes, lockdown plans and more. The Safety Network can provide resources which can be adapted to each church’s own situation.
White credits Sheepdog Church Security of Minneapolis with this statement: “The only thing harder than preparing for an emergency is explaining why you didn’t.”
For more information about Racine Area Church Security Network, call White at 262-498-2912.