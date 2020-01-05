Staying safe in church: Racine Area Church Security Network offers help

RACINE COUNTY — The 2012 shootings at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek was a horrific tragedy that left six people senselessly slaughtered.

But it also helped plant the seed in this area for an effort to keep people safer in their places of worship. The Sikh shootings were part of the impetus for the Racine Area Church Safety Network whose founder and organizer is Larry White, a longtime master martial-arts instructor for the Racine YMCA.

RACSN is “an assembly of people from different churches around the Racine area to help one another prepare for emergency situations,” the brochure states. The organization will help any church start a security/safety team or help existing ones become even better prepared.

White is a member of Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, as is Jeff Toeppe, who has a side business called Personal Defense Training. Toeppe is a certified National Rifle Association instructor, NRA range safety officer, concealed-carry instructor, pepper spray instructor and more. He is owner of Wisconsin Plating Works, 620 Stannard St., and a member of the Grace Church Safety Ministry Team.