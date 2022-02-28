'Stay off the ice' warning issued: Ice cover quickly disappearing on Lake Michigan

The National Weather Service issued a warning Monday, warning those in southeastern Wisconsin to stay off the ice.

According to the warning: "The recent above freezing temps are taking their toll on Lake Michigan ice cover."

Ice cover on the lake went from 33% on Saturday to 20% Sunday and even less Monday.

"The remaining ice close to the Wisconsin shore may become thin and dangerous," NWS warned. "Stay off the ice, and especially away from any cracks and melting ice!"

