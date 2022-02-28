 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Stay off the ice' warning issued: Ice cover quickly disappearing on Lake Michigan

Ice melt Feb. 28, 2022

Ice can be seen melting and dripping Monday afternoon in a Downtown Racine allery.

 ADAM ROGAN,

The National Weather Service issued a warning Monday, warning those in southeastern Wisconsin to stay off the ice.

According to the warning: "The recent above freezing temps are taking their toll on Lake Michigan ice cover."

Ice cover on the lake went from 33% on Saturday to 20% Sunday and even less Monday.

"The remaining ice close to the Wisconsin shore may become thin and dangerous," NWS warned. "Stay off the ice, and especially away from any cracks and melting ice!"

National Weather Service warning Feb. 28
