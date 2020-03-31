You are the owner of this article.
Statewide up 130 people to 1,351 confirmed cases; Racine County remains steady at 26

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 16 deaths from COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, though some local health departments have reported higher numbers.

DHS's website as of 2 p.m. Tuesday reported 1,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, up 130 from the 1,221 reported on Monday.

Racine County remained steady at 26 coronavirus cases, 11 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department. The remaining 15 are located in the rest of the county.

The county has not released additional information on who tested positive or what municipality the 15 non-Racine residents live in. 

There were 17,375 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 7% of those tested for the virus are confirmed positive cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 37 cases in Kenosha County; six in Walworth County; 101 in Waukesha County and 674 in Milwaukee County. The only neighboring county to report deaths related to COVID-19 is Milwaukee, with six fatalities.

Although 1,351 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's leading top infectious disease expert.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6
Local News

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases. 

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

