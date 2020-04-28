Statewide COVID-19 deaths hit 300, Racine County stays at 12

RACINE COUNTY — The statewide number of deaths related to COVID-19 has reached 300, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday afternoon.
There were 6,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 208 cases from Monday. The state's largest increase to date was over the weekend, when the number of confirmed cases increased by 331 on Saturday and 224 on Sunday.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,456, or 23% of the total, have been hospitalized.
So far, 63,535 tests came back negative.
Racine County's numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, 313 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, only eight higher than Monday. The Central Racine Health Department reported 139 confirmed cases plus 46 probable but unconfirmed cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 174 confirmed cases with 44 probably but unconfirmed cases.
No new deaths were reported; the county's total remained at 12.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 348 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with 9 deaths reported; 139 in Walworth County, with 8 deaths reported; 321 in Waukesha County, with 16 deaths reported; and 2,722 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 174 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
Recovered cases
On Tuesday, the DHS reported that 48%, or 3,029 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, are considered recovered.
The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria. The recovery percentage, however, does not include the number of people who are recovered and are believed to have had COVID-19, but were not tested.
DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
The information can be found online at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.
