Statewide COVID-19 deaths hit 300, Racine County stays at 12

RACINE COUNTY — The statewide number of deaths related to COVID-19 has reached 300, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday afternoon.

There were 6,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 208 cases from Monday. The state's largest increase to date was over the weekend, when the number of confirmed cases increased by 331 on Saturday and 224 on Sunday.

Of those confirmed cases, 1,456, or 23% of the total, have been hospitalized.

So far, 63,535 tests came back negative.

Racine County's numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, 313 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, only eight higher than Monday. The Central Racine Health Department reported 139 confirmed cases plus 46 probable but unconfirmed cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 174 confirmed cases with 44 probably but unconfirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported; the county's total remained at 12.